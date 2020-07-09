Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani bring drive-in concert experience to Lake County, Bay Area

Country crooner Blake Shelton will star during a one-night-only drive-in concert experience for fans.

Pop star Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s longtime girlfriend and former co-star on NBC’s “The Voice,” and country artist Trace Adkins will make guest appearances.

The show will screen at theaters across North America, including Lakeport Auto Movies in Lakeport, on July 25. Tickets go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a news release. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new!”

There are several other participating theaters/locations in Northern California, including the “Pop-Up” drive-in at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, the Solano Drive-In in Concord and the Sacramento Drive-In.

Tickets are $114.99 per vehicle. A maximum of six people are permitted per vehicle. Show times were not immediately available.

The Shelton show launches the new Encore Drive-In Nights, a series of one-night-only concert experiences for fans to enjoy from the social-distancing-friendly confines of their own cars at outdoor theaters. Other concert experiences are expected to be announced shortly.

The series follows Encore’s successful “Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience” in late June.

“We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie.

For more information about the series, as well as a complete list of locations showing the Shelton concert experience, visit encorenights.com.