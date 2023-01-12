At every Blind Boys of Alabama concert, before a note has been played or a word has been sung, there’s a moment that electrifies the audience.

As band members take the stage — each musician, with his hand on the shoulder of the man in front of him, dressed in matching suits and wearing dark glasses — a profound cheer rises from the crowd.

It’s a combination of appreciation for a gospel band that’s been touring since the 1940s, a recognition of the heartfelt spirit of the musicians and anticipation for the music to come.

“It’s unity, a feeling of being as one,” said Blind Boys singer and drummer Ricky McKinnie.

“And that's what we need. We need to come together as one.”

Today that message resonates as strongly as ever, and how fitting that on Jan. 20, the Blind Boys will raise the roof at the Luther Burbank Center, a former church.

Blues harmonica and guitar player Charlie Musselwhite — who recently moved to Clarksdale, Mississippi, after living in Geyserville for 30 years — will open the show.

Musselwhite — whose recent release, “Mississippi Son,” is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Traditional Blues category — plans to join the Blind Boys for several songs.

The Five Blind Boys of Alabama, as the band was called in its early days, started singing together in the late 1930s at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind. They began recording and performing for paying audiences in the 1940s.

Astonishingly, one of the founding members, Jimmy Carter, remains with the group at age 90.

McKinnie, who joined the Blind Boys in 1989, said Carter remains the band’s leader and “energizer.” Carter is still “just having a good time,” he said.

One message the Blind Boys hope to convey, McKinnie said, is that “disability is not a handicap.”

McKinnie and other band members may have “lost their vision,” but they haven’t “lost their direction,” he said.

When they have an opening, he said, the band seeks visually impaired members, but they don’t discriminate and they do have a sighted guitar player.

Though the Blind Boys are deeply rooted in traditional gospel and sing classics such as “Amazing Grace,” they continue to innovate. They’ve collaborated with rock royalty such as Peter Gabriel and recently worked with Black Violin on a song called “The Message” that’s been nominated for a Grammy Award.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B0EN_Hmq534">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Last year, the Blind Boys were nominated for a Grammy for a collaboration with banjo player Béla Fleck, for the classic song made famous by Nina Simone, “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free.”

The Blind Boys have won five Grammys and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. They’ve also been inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame.

McKinnie said he’d love to see the group enshrined in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Carter’s lifetime.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JJhfm-V4K7c">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In their heartwarming 2017 album, “Almost Home,” the Blind Boys sing deeply personal songs about their struggles, devotion and triumphs.

On “Let My Mother Live,” Carter sings, “I was just a boy when my daddy the died; he got killed down in the mine in 1945.”

Then the full band in all its power and glory joins Carter for the chorus: “Let my mother live. Let my mother live ’til I get grown,” expressing Carter’s fear of being left without his sole surviving parent.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6nxfIHHllUw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The Blind Boys’ sound has to be experienced to be fully appreciated. You can listen to a recording but there’s nothing like seeing them live.

Their sound deeply resonates: Some people cry, some smile, some raise up their arms and dance. For many, the music is life-changing.

“We want you to feel something,” McKinnie said. The concerts thrill people whether they’re religious or not, he added.

“We don’t come to preach to you,” he said. “We come to sing to you.”

Musselwhite, 78, said he’s been listening to The Blind Boys for “many decades” and “loves” their music.

“It’s a thrill and an honor to be their friend and to work with them. Their style of gospel, to me, is the real deal, the real type of gospel singing that comes straight from the heart,” he said.

“It’s filled with compassion and love, healing and spirit. Their music is good for the heart and soul.”

When the Blind Boys began recording and touring, the South was still segregated.

“You’d sing hard at night and then couldn’t find a decent restaurant or a decent place to stay,” Carter said in a Press Democrat story in 2011.

“But when you are determined, that stuff is secondary,” he said. “You focus on what you want to do. So you just keep going.”

In the 1960s, Specialty Records, a label that worked with Sam Cooke, asked the Blind Boys to consider singing soul music, but the band adhered to gospel.

McKinnie said that faith to follow their hearts led the Blind Boys to the lofty heights the band has reached today.

Through the 1960s and ’70s, they developed a devoted following but didn’t achieve mainstream success until the 1980s, when they performed with Morgan Freeman in the Broadway show, “The Gospel at Colonus.”

In 2001, the band released their groundbreaking album, “Spirit of the Century,” on Peter Gabriel’s Real World label and opened for Gabriel on his 2002 tour.

If you’ve watched “The Wire,” you’ve heard the Blind Boys sing the theme song, a cover of the Tom Waits song, “Way Down in the Hole.”

The Blind Boys have performed for three U.S. presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Playing for President Obama “was kinda of special, him being a Black fella,” Carter said. “We never thought we’d see that in our lifetime.”

More than 70 years after the Blind Boys began touring, McKinnie said there’s no end in sight.

At some point Carter won’t be able to continue, and McKinnie acknowledged that his time will come, too.

But the band won’t stop “as long as somebody is willing to carry the torch and carry it in the right manner,” McKinnie said.

“Because we believe in what we do.”

Michael Shapiro’s latest book, “The Creative Spark,” won the 2021 Independent Publishers award. Contact him via his site: www.michaelshapiro.net.