Blues guitar star Coco Montoya brings sizzle to Sebastopol

Blues guitarist and singer Coco Montoya’s 10th and most recent album, released by Chicago-based Alligator Records in August 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic began, was titled “Coming In Hot.”

The shutdown of live music venues prompted by the onset of COVID-19 cooled things considerably, but now Montoya’s back on the road and ready to heat up the atmosphere at live venues.

One of his stops will be at a spot Montoya has learned to love over the years, the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol, where he’ll play Thursday.

“I’ve played up that way over the years, and I enjoy it,” Montoya said by phone from his home in the San Fernando Valley.

At age 75, and after nearly two years off the road aside from a few shows last year, Montoya is restless and anxious to play to live audiences again.

“I’m more of a live performer. There’s more pressure in a recording studio, like you’re under a microscope there,” he said.

And he figures music fans are hungry for live shows, too.

“With COVID, everything’s been on the back burner. People need to get out and hear some music,” he said.

Born Henry Montoya in Santa Monica on Oct. 2, 1951, he started playing the drums at age 11 and guitar two years later. His love of the blues began in 1969 after he saw Albert King opening a Creedence Clearwater Revival/Iron Butterfly concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

“I did my late-teen thing and started playing in bars,” Montoya recalled. “I loved the blues, but other kinds of music as well. I’m not strictly a blues player, but in everything I play, there’s that feeling.”

In the early 1970s, legendary blues guitarist Albert “Iceman” Collins was booked to play a matinee at the same small club in Culver City where Montoya had played the night before. The club owner gave Collins permission to use Montoya’s drums.

That chance meeting, when Montoya came into the club to pick up his drums, led to the young drummer playing in the Collins band from 1972 to 1976. It was a fan of that band who tagged Montoya with the nickname Coco.

“That name came from a local girl in L.A. that I was seeing for a short time. We went out for about a month. She gave me a nickname because I didn’t have a middle name. That’s what she came up with, and it just kind of stuck,” Montoya said.

“I guess she just came into my life long enough to give me that name and then she was gone,” he added. “The other guys in the band teased me about it.”

Collins became a mentor to Montoya, who continues to play his music. (Collins, also remembered for cameo in the film “Adventures in Babysitting,” died in 1993.)

After his years with Collins, Montoya went in search of a more reliable living, first selling parts for an electronics company and then as a bartender. But after hours, he played guitar in club bands for fun.

“I just did whatever I could to make some money,” he said.

Then lightning struck again. One night in the early 1980s, Montoya was jamming in a Los Angeles bar when influential British blue guitarist and bandleader John Mayall walked in. Mayall’s Bluesbreakers band had served as a platform for such talents as Eric Clapton, Peter Green, John McVie and Jack Bruce.

“Mayall offered me a gig and I played with the Bluesbreakers for nearly 10 years, from 1984 to 1993, when I started my solo career,” Montoya said.

Looking back at his stints with Collins and Mayall, Montoya is both grateful and philosophical.

“There were these two incredible big chances that just came into my life,” he said.

But he’s not resting on his past successes.

“I constantly push myself,” Montoya said. “I think any musician worth his salt does that.”

