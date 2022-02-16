Bob Saget's family sues to block death-records release

The family of comedian Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit in Florida to prevent investigators from releasing photographs and other materials related to the death of the beloved "Full House" star.

Saget's wife, food and travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, and his three adult daughters filed the complaint Tuesday against John Mina, the sheriff of Orange County in Florida, and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office, both of which investigated the actor's sudden death.

The filing comes shortly after Saget's family confirmed that the entertainer died of head trauma Jan. 9 in his Orlando, Fla., hotel room after "he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." In a statement, Saget's loved ones said no drugs or alcohol were involved in his death.

Per court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the comedian's widow and children are demanding that photo, video, audio and autopsy records that "graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features or parts of him" be withheld from the public. The complaint cites a belief that "certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests" digging into Saget's death.

Saget's loved ones have requested orders granting temporary injunctive relief and prohibiting Orange County officials from publishing the materials in question.

Aubrey Saget, Lara Saget, Jennifer Saget and Rizzo "will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose," the lawsuit reads.

"No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the Records to the public."

In a recent interview with NBC's "Today" show, Rizzo hailed Saget as "the best man I've ever known in my life" and called the outpouring of love for her late husband evidence "of what an amazing person he was."

"He was also very sensitive, and all the weight of everything going on in the world right now was just weighing very heavily on him," she said.

"And that's why he felt more compelled than ever to make people laugh and bring people together. And he did it up until the very last moments."

Times Editorial Library Director Cary Schneider contributed to this report.