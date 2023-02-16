Admission: $45 in advance, $50 at the door; VIP tickets, $75 (not available at the door)

What: “Circlesongs,“ Bobby McFerrin and MOTION in concert, with Sebastopol’s Love Choir and Analy High School Chamber Singers

Mention the name Bobby McFerrin and immediately his No. 1 Grammy-winning 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” comes to mind. But there is much more to the San Francisco-based master of vocal and a cappella music than that.

In fact, McFerrin has won 10 Grammy Awards, ranging from best male jazz vocal performance for “Another Night in Tunisia” in 1985 to a life achievement award this year.

McFerrin, 72, has devoted his lifetime to the improvisational singing technique he calls “Circlesongs,” which combines call and response, global rhythms, soaring melodies, lush harmonies, funny noises, invented language, silence, prayers and laughter.

In honor of Black History Month, he’ll present a “Circlesongs” concert Friday, Feb. 24, at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, performing with his own MOTION ensemble; Sebastopol’s Love Choir, directed by Jim Corbett; and Analy High School Chamber Singers, directed by Carl Oser.

“Not only will he and the MOTION singers do a public concert that evening, but they will also be doing two assemblies for Analy High School here in Sebastopol,” said Mark Desaulnier, executive director of the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center.

McFerrin’s career has been dedicated to winning new respect for the human voice as a musical instrument, not necessarily depending on lyrics for its impact.

“I’ve always felt that singing a song without words makes one song a thousand songs, because the people who hear it can bring their own stories to it,” McFerrin’s website quotes him as saying.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.