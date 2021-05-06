Bodega seafood fest canceled for second year in a row

The Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festival, launched in 1994 and traditionally staged every August in the town of Bodega, has been postponed for the second year in a row, due to continuing coronavirus concerns.

Last held in 2019, when it drew a crowd of nearly 9,000, the event has been rescheduled for Aug. 27-28, 2022, even as Sonoma County gradually moves toward a wider reopening.

“We didn't have the festival in 2020. We canceled in March, as the writing was on the wall it couldn't happen in August,” said Janet Ciel, the event’s co-producer. “The decision to cancel this year was harder, as it appears we're heading in the right direction in our state and our county.”

But even with the move toward relaxation of the restrictions on public gatherings, the near future is uncertain, she said

“There are still too many unknowns, and we'd have to know some of them very soon, in order to produce the event.” Ciel explained.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for reopening the state on June 15 doesn’t necessarily allow enough planning time for large public festivals this summer.

“Other events around our time-frame appear to be making the decision to down-size, decrease the size of the event and allow less people in,” Ciel said. “This would kill our already slender profit margin.”

The Bodega festival normally includes a large tent for live entertainment, an eating area and numerous arts and crafts booths

Organizers of the Bodega event are cautious about the potential public response to large events as the state and county reopen.

“We're concerned about the overall controversy around mask wearing and vaccines. We're hoping that by 2022 we'll be past all of this,” Ciel said.

For more information: info@bodegaseafoodfestival.com www.bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

