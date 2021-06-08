BottleRock Napa Valley announces 2021 ’AfterDark’ shows

•Walk Off The Earth at August Hall, San Francisco

BottleRock Napa Valley’s three-day festival Sept. 3-5 is completely sold out, but don’t despair. The festival organizers also offer a series of “BottleRock AfterDark” shows in Napa, San Francisco, Berkeley and Sacramento.

Tickets for the 2021 “BottleRock AfterDark” shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Designed to keep the music playing even after the festival ends each night at 10 p.m., these performances feature BottleRock acts and others, starting Thursday, Sept. 2, and extending through the festival weekend.

Bands featured at these “after shows” include Jimmy Eat World, Milky Chance, Black Pumas and more. See box for the complete list.

The sold-out BottleRock Napa Valley festival, presented by JaM Cellars, features Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, and Run The Jewels and more than 75 other acts on six stages, at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.

Visit the official ticket exchange at lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley to access sold-out passes.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines required at the time of the festival and BottleRock AfterDark shows.

