BottleRock Napa Valley announces 2021 ’AfterDark’ shows

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 8, 2021, 8:00AM
“BottleRock AfterDark” lineup

Thursday, Sept. 2

•Jimmy Eat World at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

•Chromeo at August Hall, San Francisco

Friday, Sept. 3

•Milky Chance at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

•Absofacto at Rickshaw Stop, SF

•Ripe at UC Theatre, Berkeley

•Digable Planets at August Hall, San Francisco

Saturday, Sept. 4

•Black Pumas at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

•Future Islands at The Fillmore, San Francisco

•Walk Off The Earth at August Hall, San Francisco

•Jimmy Eat World at Ace of Spades, Sacramento

Sunday, Sept. 5

•Chevy Metal at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

•Milky Chance at August Hall, San Francisco

•Lawrence at UC Theatre, Berkeley

Monday, Sept. 6

•Watchhouse at UC Theatre, Berkeley

BottleRock Napa Valley’s three-day festival Sept. 3-5 is completely sold out, but don’t despair. The festival organizers also offer a series of “BottleRock AfterDark” shows in Napa, San Francisco, Berkeley and Sacramento.

Tickets for the 2021 “BottleRock AfterDark” shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Designed to keep the music playing even after the festival ends each night at 10 p.m., these performances feature BottleRock acts and others, starting Thursday, Sept. 2, and extending through the festival weekend.

Bands featured at these “after shows” include Jimmy Eat World, Milky Chance, Black Pumas and more. See box for the complete list.

The sold-out BottleRock Napa Valley festival, presented by JaM Cellars, features Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, and Run The Jewels and more than 75 other acts on six stages, at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.

Visit the official ticket exchange at lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley to access sold-out passes.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines required at the time of the festival and BottleRock AfterDark shows.

For updates and details, visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. You can also follow the festival on Facebook at facebook.com/BottleRockNapaValley, on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and on Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Dan Taylor

Arts & Entertainment, The Press Democrat

Do you take fun seriously? I know I do. Tell me what you want to know about arts and entertainment in the North Bay to make the best use of your leisure time and money. As a longtime local arts journalist, I have learned where to look and who to ask.

