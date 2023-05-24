Superstar chefs José Andrés and Giada De Laurentiis, plus musical headliners Lil Nas X and Duran Duran’s John Taylor and Roger Taylor will lead the lineup for BottleRock Napa Valley 2023’s Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage.

The full lineup of this year’s culinary stage was announced Wednesday for the music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival, which kicks off Friday and runs to Sunday in downtown Napa.

“Bizarre Foods” host Andrew Zimmern, “MasterChef” co-host Aarón Sánchez, sibling celebrity chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, rap group Wu-Tang Clan, rock ’n’ roll frontman Sammy Hagar and Green Day drummer Tré Cool are among dozens of high-profile chefs and musicians who will team up for cooking demonstrations. Emmy-winning TV personality and KCBS “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem will serve as emcee.

“We always have a lot of fun putting together the pairings for the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage,” BottleRock partner Dave Graham said in a statement. “The 2023 lineup of celebrated chefs, musical headliners, personalities and celebrities is amazing, and fans should expect a lot of crazy, fun moments this year.”

For the full culinary stage lineup, go to bottlerocknapavalley.com/culinary-stage-lineup.

In addition to the musical artists appearing on the culinary stage, the festival features headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and Lizzo.

All general admission and VIP tickets to the 2023 festival are sold out. Anyone interested in purchasing passes from ticket-holders can go to the festival’s official ticket exchange website, bottlerocknapavalley.lyte.com.

For more information, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.