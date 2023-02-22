The BottleRock Napa Valley music festival is offering a series of intimate shows in Napa, San Francisco, Berkeley and Menlo Park, featuring many of the musical artists scheduled to perform at this year’s 10th anniversary event along with special guest performers.

The BottleRock AfterDark performances, produced by BottleRock Presents, start May 23 and run through festival weekend, May 26-28. Tickets for all 2023 BottleRock AfterDark shows go on sale on 10 a.m. Thursday at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The main festival, featuring headline artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins and more than 70 additional acts are set to play the three-day event at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in downtown Napa.

Three-day passes sold out in five hours in January. Single-day general admission tickets remain available at $189 each at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The festival, presented by JaM Cellars, typically draws 40,000 fans per day for three days.

The BottleRock AfterDark lineup includes:

Tuesday, May 23

• MEUTE at The Fillmore, San Francisco.

Thursday, May 25

• The Smashing Pumpkins with Great Northern at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa.

• Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs with Mama Said at Uptown Theatre, Napa.

• Beach Weather at Cafe Du Nord, San Francisco.

• Phantogram at UC Theatre, Berkeley.

• Lucius at The Guild Theatre, Menlo Park

Friday, May 26

• Thee Sacred Souls at Uptown Theatre, Napa

• Yung Gravy with Joey Valence & Brae at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• Danielle Ponder at Cafe Du Nord, San Francisco

• The Wrecks with Paris Jackson at August Hall, San Francisco

Saturday, May 27

• Thievery Corporation at Uptown Theatre, Napa

• The Struts with Mac Saturn at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• Yung Gravy with Joey Valence & Brae at August Hall, San Francisco

• Raekwon & Ghostface Killah (of Wu-Tang Clan) at UC Theatre, Berkeley

Sunday, May 28

• Lucius at Uptown Theatre, Napa

• Cautious Clay with Thunderstorm Artis at August Hall, San Francisco

• Peter Cat Recording Co. at Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

The BottleRock AfterDark shows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom and Uptown Theatre, both located in downtown Napa, are within walking distance of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival site.

For updates, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up for text message notifications. Or follow on Facebook, Twitter (@BottleRockNapaValley, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa).

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.