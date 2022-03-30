BottleRock Napa Valley announces full schedule for 2022 festival

If you have been following the announcements from BottleRock Napa Valley, you may already know who is playing at the three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival.

The BottleRock Napa Valley features headliners Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs and 75 other acts May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo Fairgrounds in downtown Napa.

Now you can know exactly when every act is set to go onstage. The festival, presented by JaM Cellars, on Wednesday released the detailed schedule for its four main music stages.

Fans are encouraged to download the BottleRock app through the Apple Store or Google Play to view set times and build their festival schedule.

The 2022 BottleRock set times are:

Friday, May 27

JaM CELLARS STAGE

12 p.m. -- Dorothy

1:30 p.m. -- Fantastic Negrito

3 p.m. -- Marcus King

4:30 p.m. -- Spoon

6 p.m. -- Greta Van Fleet

7:45 p.m. -- Metallica

VERIZON STAGE

12:15 p.m. -- The Alive

1:45 p.m. -- Atlas Genius

3:15 p.m. -- MisterWives

4:45 p.m. -- SAINt JHN

6:15 p.m. -- CHVRCHES

7:45 p.m. -- Kygo

ALLIANZ STAGE

12 p.m. -- Peter Collins

1:15 p.m. -- William Prince

2:30 p.m. -- Madame Gandhi

3:45 p.m. -- Diamante Eléctrico

5:15 p.m. -- Kikagaku Moyo

6:45 p.m. -- Skip Marley

8 p.m. -- Iration

TRULY STAGE

12 p.m. -- Kosha Dillz

1 p.m. -- Bastardane

2 p.m. -- Liily

3:15 p.m. -- Justus Bennetts

4:30 p.m. -- Djo

5:45 p.m. -- Royal & the Serpent

7 p.m. -- FLETCHER

8:30 p.m. -- Silent Disco

Saturday, May 28

JaM CELLARS STAGE

12:15 p.m. -- Ron Artis II

1:45 p.m. -- The Suffers

3:15 p.m. -- Yola

4:45 p.m. -- Rainbow Kitten Surprise

6:15 p.m. -- The Black Crowes

8:15 p.m, -- Twenty One Pilots

VERIZON STAGE

12:45 p.m. -- Motherfolk

2:15 p.m. -- Marc E. Bassy

3:45 p.m. -- Bahamas

5:15 p.m. -- Silversun Pickups

6:45 p.m. -- BANKS

8:00 p.m. -- Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort)

ALLIANZ STAGE

12 p.m, -- Napa Valley Youth Symphony

1 p.m. -- The Silverado Pickups

2 p.m. -- Full Moonalice

4 p.m. -- Kinky

5:30 p,m.-- Grandmaster Flash

7 p.m. -- Noah Kahan

8:30 p.m. -- Greensky Bluegrass

TRULY STAGE

12 p.m. -- Chelsea Effect

1:00 p.m. -- OTTTO

2:15 p.m. -- DE'WAYNE

3:30 p.m. -- The Happy Fits

4:45 p.m. -- JORDY

6 p.m. -- Hot Milk

7:15 p.m. -- The Brothers Comatose

8:45 p.m. -- Silent Disco

Sunday, May 29

JaM CELLARS STAGE

12:30 p.m. -- Jaleh

2 p.m. -- Blu DeTiger

3:30 p.m. -- Michael Franti & Spearhead

5 p.m. -- Alessia Cara

6:30 p.m. -- Bleachers

8:15 p.m. -- Pink

VERIZON STAGE

12 p.m. -- Allison Ponthier

1:30 p.m. -- Jake Wesley Rogers

3 p.m. -- grandson

4:30 p.m. -- Vance Joy

6 p.m. -- Pitbull

8 p.m. -- Luke Combs

ALLIANZ STAGE

12 p.m. -- Jharrel Jerome

1:15 p.m. -- James Tormé

2:45 p.m. -- Foy Vance

4 p.m. -- Ana Tijoux

5:30 p.m. -- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

7 p.m. -- Amos Lee

8:30 p.m. -- The Wailers featuring Julian Marley

TRULY STAGE

12 p.m. -- Niko Rubio

1 p.m. -- Taipei Houston

2:15 p.m. -- Tessa Violet

3:30 p.m. -- Wild Rivers

4:45 p.m. -- Eliza & The Delusionals

6 p.m. -- Aly & AJ

7:15 p.m. -- Tai Verdes

8:45 p.m. -- Silent Disco

BottleRock Napa Valley also will present its Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing cooking demonstrations with chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. The culinary stage schedule will be announced soon.

Single-day Friday and Saturday general admission tickets to the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley festival are available at bottlerocknapavalley.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase their Friday and Saturday single-day general admission tickets before they sell out. For sold out tickets, visit BottleRock’s official ticket exchange, Lyte.

Last year, when BottleRock had been pushed back three times amid the coronavirus pandemic.single-day tickets sold out within a half-hour.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines required at the time of the festival.

For updates, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow the festival on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock).

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.