BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 announces lineup for Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will headline BottleRock Napa Valley’s Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage when the festival returns Sept. 3-5 to downtown Napa.

The music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival announced Tuesday the lineup for this year’s culinary stage.

World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, celebrity chef Guy Fieri, country star Maren Morris, cookbook author Ayesha Curry and rapper G-Eazy are among dozens of high-profile chefs and musicians who will team up for cooking demonstrations.

“It’s been really enjoyable putting together the Williams Sonoma Stage lineup this year as we all begin to reconnect and have some fun,” BottleRock partner Dave Graham said in a statement. “The 2021 lineup includes some great personalities and we’re looking forward to some classic moments for festival fans.”

For the complete culinary stage lineup, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com/culinary-stage-experience.

BottleRock typically is held Memorial Day weekend but was rescheduled three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Chris Stapleton are slated as music headliners, and other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Run the Jewels.

Although three-day passes and single-day tickets for the fest have sold out, tickets still are available at the ticket exchange website lyte.com.

Attendees must either provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or a negative COVID-19 test.

For more information, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.