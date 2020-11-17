BottleRock Napa Valley delayed until Labor Day weekend of 2021

Once again, the sold-out eighth annual BottleRock music festival in Napa has been postponed due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, this time until September next year.

The new dates are Sept. 3-5, Labor Day weekend, at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa. The complete festival lineup will be announced in early 2021.

“We are looking forward to presenting BottleRock during such a beautiful time of the year in the Napa Valley,” said Dave Graham, a partner in BottleRock Napa Valley.

The annual festival, not held since 2019, is usually scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in May, but already had been rescheduled twice before during the pandemic, first to October this year and then to May next year.

“We’re excited to bring back some joy to the Napa Valley through live music, with the health and safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, staff and surrounding communities front of mind,” Graham said.

All current tickets are valid for the September dates, and festival ticket holders have been notified of their options.

Those wishing to preregister and obtain tickets for the new dates as soon as they’re available, can visit bottlerocknapavalley.com. Fans also can sign up to receive email notifications, or follow developments on Facebook, Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.