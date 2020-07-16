BottleRock Napa Valley postponed until May 2021 due to pandemic

The sold-out eighth annual BottleRock Napa Valley music festival has been postponed until May 28–30, 2021, with confirmed headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.

All 2020 festival passes will be valid for BottleRock 2021. Ticket purchasers will receive an email with their ticket options, including rolling over their tickets to the 2021 festival or requesting a refund.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers initially rescheduled the annual May festival for Oct. 2-4 of this year, but they’ve now delayed it again, also due to concerns for public safety during the pandemic.

“While we had hoped to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality this year, we know this is the best decision for everyone involved,” said Dave Graham, festival producer and spokesperson for BottleRock Napa Valley in a statement released Thursday .

Despite a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases in Napa County, a huge event like BottleRock falls under the state restrictions against mass gatherings. Napa County also has placed restrictions on gatherings of people outside a single household.

The festival traditionally brings 120,000 fans to the Napa Valley fairgrounds over three days every May.

“We are also confident that not only will we be able to present much of the same lineup, but we’ll be announcing some additional surprise acts ... for Memorial Day Weekend 2021,” Graham said.

Visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com for updates.

