BottleRock Presents plans fall shows at JaM Cellars Ballroom in Napa

BottleRock Presents, the producer of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, has announced three shows scheduled for the JaM Cellars Ballroom in downtown Napa, plus a special benefit concert for Alaina’s Voice to support mental health services in Napa County.

The JaM Cellars Ballroom shows include Silversun Pickups with special guest Zella Day on Thursday, Sept. 16; Fitz and The Tantrums on Thursday, Oct. 21; and The Struts with special guest World’s First Cinema on Friday, Oct. 29.

Tickets for all three shows will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, through the ticket link at bottlerocknapavalley.com. Doors open for all three shows at 7 p.m.; shows start at 8 p.m.

The JaM Cellars is essentially a standing-room venue, with limited balcony seating for some shows with a VIP ticket. The price range for these shows is $75-$125 for Silversun Pickups; $45-$96 for Fitz and the Tantrums, and $35-$85 for The Struts.

A portion of the ticket fees for the Oct. 21 Fitz and The Tantrums show will benefit Diversify the Stage, an organization that promotes diversity in hiring in the live music, events and touring industries.

In addition, a limited number of tickets are still available for a special Aug. 15 performance by Matt Nathanson to benefit the Alaina’s Voice Foundation and local mental health services in the Napa Valley.

This special “One Valley, One Heart” concert will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15, on the Oxbow RiverStage in downtown Napa. Tickets cost $25 per person and are available at alainasvoice.org. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

The sold-out annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival, with headliners Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, will be held Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in downtown Napa.

