Brent Farris, a top-rated morning on-air personality at Santa Rosa’s KZST radio station, spent the last several decades proving to listeners that he talk on any topic. But early Monday morning, he announced something his fans have never heard him say before.

He’s retiring from the station and from broadcasting at the end of his 6-10 a.m. live show Friday, Sept 22.

“We have some big news to announce this morning,” Debbie Abrams, his co-host for the past 27 years, said on the air at 7:45 a.m. Monday.

“I have decided to hand over the reins of the show,” Farris said. “Starting next Monday, Debbie Abrams will be the new voice of KZST. It’s time for me to step aside.”

Farris, 66, who has worked in radio for the past 47 years, said he has no career plans beyond working with a longtime friend on a series of children’s books and a movie idea.

“I am leaping off a cliff and hoping the landing is soft,” said Farris, who doubles as program director at KZST.

“It’s time. Radio work just kills you,” he added. “You get up at 4 a.m. five days a week and you don’t go to bed until 10 at night. What nobody knows is I write the whole show.”

Farris’ boss, Michael O’Shea, said he offered to let Farris work from home, part-time or a later shift, and even asked if he wanted more money. But the broadcaster’s mind was made up.

“Brent is a great morning air personality, but he’s even better as a station programmer,” said O’Shea, president of Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, which bought KZST 100.1 FM from founder Gordon Zlot a year and a half ago.

Farris said he has had a difficult recovery from knee replacement surgery.

“I’m practically bionic,” he quipped during a commercial break Monday morning.

As soon as he made the announcement, the calls from listeners started coming in.

“We’re so sad. We’re going to miss you,” said one, who identified herself as 38 years old, about the same length of time Farris has been at KZST. “You’ve been a mainstay in my life.”

Fielding the calls, Abrams said, “All the listeners are calling. They don’t want you to go. We’ve got people not believing it.”

“They think it’s a prank,” O’Shea said.

That’s understandable, because Farris staged his own mock funeral as a fundraising event when he was 50.

Over the years, Farris shared many of his personal experiences on the air. In January 2011, he underwent surgery to remove part of his stomach and lost 110 pounds.

At 6 feet and 4 inches tall, he’s still a big man, now with gray hair and a mostly white Van Dyke goatee and mustache.

During his tenure in Sonoma County, Farris has embraced the community, with live broadcasts from the annual Human Race footrace benefit, recorded announcements played at Transcendence Theatre Company performances and by partnering with Redwood Credit Union on an annual Secret Santa gift drive.

The son of a U.S. Navy commander, Farris grew up living all over the world, which he has said accounts for his wide range of interests.

After getting a degree in communications from the College of Marin, Farris worked as a newspaper photographer for the Marin Independent Journal and freelanced for People and Us magazines.

“I had found my love of radio in college, and I dropped in on a radio station in San Rafael playing hippie rock and roll,” he said in a 2012 interview with The Press Democrat. “I went, ‘This is for me,’ and I never looked back.”

After working in San Rafael, he worked at radio stations in Chico, as well as in Marin and Lake counties.

Monday morning, there were half a dozen people in and out of Farris’ broadcast booth at KZST. One of them was Ventura Smalley, 15, a sophomore at Santa Rosa High School, who does some production work at the station and aspires to a broadcast career.

“He taught me that ‘local’ is the key to radio,” Smalley said of Farris.

Farris kept up a steady stream of chatter, as always, with a song inserted here and there. He refused to let occasion be a somber one.

“It says here I’ve got to do a weather report,” he said at one point. He whirled around in his chair at his console, glanced out the studio window and added, “Yep, it’s there.”

