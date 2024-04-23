Singer-songwriters often strive to create music that is serious, weighty and packed with meaning. Haunting lyrics about loneliness are not uncommon.

Bryan Bielanski takes a different approach. He put out three albums titled “Bryan's Super Happy Fun Time,” volumes 1-3, between 2020 and 2023.

“I try to spread a bit of happiness through my music,” the 45-year-old singer-songwriter said. “I think the world is dire and serious enough without singing about it, so I want to be optimistic. My whole sound is kind of happy.”

Bielanski will bring his happy sounds to the Victory House restaurant bar at Santa Rosa’s Epicenter sports and entertainment complex in Santa Rosa for a free show Saturday.

With songs like “I’m Your Super Mario” and “Elf Girlfriend,” Bielanski goes his own way, although he concedes he was initially influenced by both the Beatles and Nirvana.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UMVnXiSNY20">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“I used to play in a band but I finally decided to go solo,” he said. “My show is me, my guitar and my harmonica.”

On his records, he also adds bass, percussion and kazoo. “People are loving that,” he said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/56SSyem6Gtw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

But he doesn’t employ electronic tricks. “I like it that way because it forces me to make better music,” Bielanski added. “There’s nothing covering me up.”

A full-time musician for the past 12 years, he has been writing songs since he was 18 and figures he has written some 180 of them.

While other singer-songwriters might head for Los Angeles or Nashville, Bielanski lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“My reasoning for maintaining an address in Charlotte is my mom lives there, although I’m on the road most of the year. Competition in big cities is intense. Traveling the country, I get a lot of inspiration,” he said.

“I’m happy staying independent because I want artistic control,” he added. “I do all the business stuff myself.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.