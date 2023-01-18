Matt Schofield was just a schoolboy in his native England when something happened that determined the entire course of his life.

His dad showed him a video of blues legend B.B. King performing at a concert. Young Matt was fascinated.

“It was the expressiveness of it. I had this VHS video of B.B. that my dad taped off his television,” Schofield recalled. “I would watch it every single morning before I went to school.”

His fascination with the blues never faded. Schofield — now 45 and living in Jupiter, Florida, most of the time — has spent the past 25 years on the road in both Europe and North America, playing guitar and singing the blues.

Later this month, he’ll bring his passion for that art form to the Raven Performing Arts Theater in Healdsburg.

Later in life, Schofield got to perform on the same bill with B.B. King, who was much older by then, at the 2011 North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

“He was amazing to watch. It was a real lesson what it takes to be a lifelong entertainer,” Schofield said. “He came in, out of the audience’s view of the stage, in a wheelchair. He stood up slowly and crossed to where the crowd could see him. Then he came alive and did a little boogie dance.”

There could be only one B.B. King, but Schofield has established his own credentials. He was inducted into the British Blues Hall of Fame in 2012 and has been named British Blues Guitarist of the Year three times. He has been named one of Guitar & Bass magazine’s top 10 British blues guitarists of all time, alongside Eric Clapton and Peter Green, the founder of Fleetwood Mac.

“When I started playing, I played the blues,” Schofield said. “It wasn’t something that I came to later.”

Scholfield continues to travel in good company. His trio on this tour features Bay Area drummer Kevin Hayes, who spent 20 years with the Robert Cray Band, and Richmond bassist Dewayne Pate, formerly with Tower of Power.

“I have a rotating pool of top-shelf musicians that I draw from. It depends on where I am in the world and who’s available,” Schofield said.

“I have been coming to the U.S. every year since the late ’80s. I mostly tour the East Coast and Europe, but Northern California has been like a second home for me. I have been on the road for 25 years, not by design. It just kind of happened,” he added. “Pre-COVID, I played more than a hundred tour dates a year, staying in a hundred different hotels.”

Now his touring schedule is gradually growing busier as the world slowly emerges from the pandemic. This time around, venues include the Auburn State Theater and Yoshi’s in Oakland. The Healdsburg show will be his first performance at the Raven.

“It’s like a series of surgical strikes this time,” Schofield said.

One thing he has learned is that there is a lot more to a professional career in music than just playing for the crowd.

“In the other 22 hours of the day, I do my own tour management. I’m like a small-business owner,” he said. “After all that, I get to play for a couple of hours.”

Recording occupies much of his time now. “I have a new 20th anniversary album out,” he noted. And his blues crusade continues.

“People still aren’t aware of the roots of the blues, even now,” Schofield said. “I met a guy who was wearing a ‘Stormy Monday’ T-shirt and he thought the song originated with the Allman Brothers. He didn’t know about T-Bone Walker, who was an influence on B.B. King.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.