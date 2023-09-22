Britney Spears’ only feature film, ‘Crossroads,’ returning to theaters for special 2-day fan event

The Britney Spears bonanza is kicking into high gear.

The pop superstar’s debut film will be rereleased in theaters next month — at the same time that her hotly anticipated autobiography hits shelves.

The 2002 movie “Crossroads” will be presented as a special fan event at cinemas worldwide on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25. The screenings, which will also include a sing-along of two of the Grammy winner‘s iconic songs from the film, coincides with the release of her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” out Oct. 24.

Written by Shonda Rhimes — who would go on to create juggernaut series including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “Bridgerton” — the film stars Spears, Zoe Saldaña and Taryn Manning as three childhood pals who rediscover their friendship on a cross-country road trip.

Kim Cattrall, Anson Mount, Dan Aykroyd and Justin Long round out the cast of the teen flick, which was a success at the box office despite being panned by critics.

Tickets for the rereleased film, which will be screened in over 875 locations across 24 countries, are set to go on sale Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

Spears’ record company RCA Records is also getting in on the action, dropping a special edition soundtrack on Oct. 20, featuring new remixes of songs “Overprotected,” “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” and “I Love Rock ‘n' Roll.”