Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal

After dueling over her sister's tell-all book, now Britney Spears is about to get her own take in print.

The pop icon has signed a $15 million book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster, according to a Page Six report. The deal comes just months after the singer ended her 13-year conservatorship after a fan-led movement to bring an end to the court-run process. Representatives for Spears and Simon & Schuster did not respond to interview requests from The Times.

Spears' intra-family disputes have played out in public as the singer regained control of her ability to speak out — often using her Instagram account. Last month, the singer called out younger sister Jamie Lynn for talking up Spears family drama while promoting her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said." During the conservatorship, Jamie Lynn had been selected as a trustee of the pop superstar's estate and appeared to be seeking more control over Britney's fortune in August 2020. She later withdrew her petition.

In a series of interviews promoting her book last month, Jamie Lynn, 30, had called her sister "erratic, paranoid" and "spiraling." Jamie Lynn told ABC's Juju Chang that she was happy when her sister's 13-year conservatorship ended in November, adding that she had little to do with the legal arrangement that has controlled Britney's personal life and career for over a decade. She said she tried to help Britney have her voice be heard, adding she was her sister's "biggest supporter."

But Britney didn't agree, saying her sister's book was taking advantage of the singer's troubles.

"She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time … so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???" Britney said via social media, adding she was sick with a fever of 104 degrees while the latest events transpired.

Jamie Lynn made her name in the entertainment industry as a Nickelodeon star on the cable network's show "All That" and series "Zoey 101." Jamie Lynn responded to Britney's social media posts with disappointment, writing on Instagram that addressing the drama was the last thing she wanted. She wished Britney well and said she hoped to "put an end to the unhealthy chaos" surrounding them.