Britney Spears won’t perform live ‘anytime soon’ under conservatorship that ‘killed my dreams’

Britney Spears said she won’t perform live “anytime soon” as she continues to fight against a court-ordered conservatorship agreement.

The pop star has described the conservatorship as ”abusive” amid her push for her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from control of her finances.

“I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post Saturday.

“I’ve done that for the past 13 years ... I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time,” she continued.

Spears, 39, performed a residency in Las Vegas between 2013 and 2017. Her most recent tour took place in 2018.

“And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!” Spears wrote in Saturday’s post. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”

She continued, “This conservatorship killed my dreams.”

The “Toxic” singer has frequently spoken out against the conservatorship, saying during a court hearing last Wednesday that her father “needs to be removed today.”

“I want an investigation done on him,” Spears said during the hearing in Los Angeles.

Parts of Spears’ personal life are handled by a conservator, Jodi Montgomery, under the conservatorship, which began in 2008.

“It’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” Spears said during Wednesday’s hearing. “It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money, and it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

A judge approved Spears’ request last week to select her own lawyer in the case. She is now being represented by Mathew Rosengart.

Spears celebrated that court approval last week with an Instagram video showing her doing cartwheels.

“Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!!” Spears wrote at the time. “God bless you all !!!!!”

Fans and fellow celebrities have supported Spears using the hashtag #FreeBritney in posts on social media.

Spears is a Grammy winner — and an eight-time nominee — known for hits such as “Oops!... I Did It Again” and “... Baby One More Time.”