Transcendence Theatre Company takes annual holiday show under the big top

Safety rules: All ticket holders must wear masks and show photo ID and proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Children under age 12 and those who require a reasonable accommodation to not be vaccinated, for medical reasons or due to a sincerely held religious belief, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theater.

When: Dec. 3-12. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

What’s a traditional holiday show without singing, dancing and Nigerian dwarf goats in full costume?

Transcendence Theatre Company, presenting its annual Broadway Holiday Spectacular under a big-top tent for the first time, promises all of the above.

The show opens Friday for a two-weekend run at the Belos Cavalos equestrian center in Kenwood, which happens to be home to the guest star goats, although the ranch is better-known for its horses.

“We’re so excited to be performing at Belos Cavalos,” said the show’s director and choreographer, Matthew Steffens, who lives in New York but has worked with Transcendence before. “There’s a huge big top, and you envision all sorts of dreams to bring to life there.”

The horses won’t be part of the show, but they will be around to greet visitors, Steffens said.

“We’ll have three goats in the show and there’s fourth one, who will be our understudy. They appear twice in the show, once in pajamas,” he said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aMyPe3HMvn0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The goats have brief walk-on parts in the show, which features 15 human performers with Broadway, revival production, national touring and international company experience, coming from all over the United States.

Return performers include Maria Bilbao (“In the Heights”), Preston Truman Boyd (“Sunset Boulevard”), Arielle Crosby (“Motown the Musical”), Lori Haley Fox (“Mamma Mia!”), David R. Gordon (“Flashdance”), Kyle Kemph (“Reunion ’69 & ’85”), Amanda Lopez (“The Marvelous Wonderettes”), Kristin Piro (“An American in Paris”) and Emilio Ramos (“West Side Story”).

Newcomers making their Transcendence debuts are Marissa Barragán (“Mary Poppins”), Luther Brooks IV (“Hairspray”), Bebe Browning (“Legally Blonde”), Drew Elhamalawy (“Hair”), Edward Juvier (“Les Misérables,” “Phantom of the Opera”) and Allyson Pace (“Kinky Boots”).

Steffens’ Broadway credits include “Promises, Promises” and the musical version of “Doctor Zhivago.”

“And I have fought, danced and flown through 18 operas,” he added.

The show features 25 songs, including such old favorites as “The 12 Days of Christmas,” “Santa Baby” and a special presentation of “Silent Night” in three languages and American Sign Language.

“We combine the old and the new, but Susan Draus, our musical director, has re-orchestrated nearly every song,” Steffens said. “We have re-orchestrated ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ and combined it with other songs.

The program goes beyond conventional Christmas carols by including ‘’The Sabbath Prayer” from “Fiddler on the Roof,” as well as songs in Spanish.

“We’re exploring all holiday traditions and trying to incorporate other cultures,” Steffens said.

The Transcendence Theatre Company first performed at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen in 2011 and launched its annual Broadway Under the Stars outdoor summer concert series the following year. The company put on its first holiday spectacular at the Luther Burbank Center in 2015 and later expanded it to include other venues.

Belos Cavalos was incorporated as a nonprofit in 2015, offering equestrian training for therapy, wellness, team building and corporate retreats.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed those activities, the facility has shifted its focus to working with the Valley of the Moon Children’s Foundation to help children who are recovering from trauma, said Charlyn Beluzzo, founder of Belos Cavalos.

“Our relationship with Transcendence is not new,” Beluzzo said. “They bring the community together to heal and grow, and that’s exactly what we do.”

Singers and dancers from Transcendence performed previously at Belos Cavalos, entertaining patrons in the VIP lounge at a 2018 event featuring Cavalia equestrian star Sylvia Zerbini and aerialists from Cirque du Soleil. A full performance by Transcendence at the equestrian center has been a long time coming.

“The missions of Belos Cavalos and Transcendence Theatre Company align perfectly,” said Brad Surosky, executive director of Transcendence. “Performing at Belos Cavalos has been years in the making, and we are so excited to be able to present something really special.”

Transcendence is also partnering with the Sonoma Community Center, which will provide a Holiday Market Place for all the Broadway Holiday Spectacular shows. There will be local artists selling ceramics, fiber crafts, jewelry, prints, fine art and more. There will also be food, desserts, coffee and wine available for purchase.

“The audience can come to the show two hours early this year, because there will be live preshow music. It’s a full fall experience,” Steffens said.

“It’s going to be spectacular, I can tell you that,” Steffens said. “When you’re live onstage, you can never tell what’s going to happen.”

Especially when there are live goats involved.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.