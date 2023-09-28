Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates

Bruce Springsteen has postponed the remaining dates of his tour this year with the E Street Band while he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease, a few weeks after he postponed eight shows for the same reason.

In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday, Springsteen — who turned 74 last week — said that 14 more dates for the remainder of 2023, across Canada and in Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and the Los Angeles area, would be postponed “on doctor’s advice,” and that the dates would be rescheduled for next year. In all, Springsteen postponed 22 shows because of his illness.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen said in the statement. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Springsteen’s latest tour is his first with the E Street Band since 2017 and has been on the road since February. After opening in Tampa, Florida, and making a first pass around the United States, it has been through Britain and Europe, including multiple shows in Italy, Germany, Sweden and Ireland. The tour returned to the United States briefly in August and early September before its previous postponement.