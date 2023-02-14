BTS superstar Suga brings solo concert tour to Bay Area, Los Angeles

Suga is heading to the Golden State.

The BTS superstar is set to bring his first-ever international solo tour to both Northern and Southern California.

The talented rapper and pop music icon performs May 16 and 17 at Oakland Arena. He also has a three-night stand — May 10, 11 and 14 — at the KIA Forum in Inglewood.

Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. (no, that’s not a typo) Feb. 23 through Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. For more information, visit https://weverse.io/bts/notice/12544. Fans can learn about registering for presale opportunities at https://www.ticketmaster.com/suga.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. March 3 via Ticketmaster.com.

SUGA TOUR DATES

April 26 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

April 27 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

Apr 29 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

May 3 – Rosemont, Illinois – Allstate Arena

May 5 – Rosemont, Illinois – Allstate Arena

May 6 – Rosemont, Illinois – Allstate Arena

May 10 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

May 11 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

May 14 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

May 16 – Oakland, California – Oakland Arena

May 17 – Oakland, California – Oakland Arena

May 26 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

May 27 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

May 28 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

June 10 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

June 10 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

June 17 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 18 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 24 – Seoul, South Korea – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

June 25 – Seoul, South Korea – Jamsil Indoor Stadium