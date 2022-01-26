Burning Man announces ticket sale details and cost for 2022

Jan. 25—After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burning Man is slated to return to Nevada's Black Rock Desert from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5.

Organizers announced a plan for ticket sales last week that will spread across February and March. The regular-priced tickets, which have been known to sell out in 30 minutes, are scheduled to go up for sale in late March for $575. They cost $425 in 2019. But there are opportunities to buy tickets before then.

Here's a complete rundown of ticket options for Burning Man 2022 and you can find more information at tickets.burningman.org. Vehicle passes in all sales cost an additional $140.

FOMO Sale: If you want to ensure that you score a ticket, you can secure one by paying a higher price in this initial sale that helps subsidize lower-priced tickets.

Price: $1,500 and $2,500

Approximate number of tickets available: 4,000

Registration: Jan. 26 at noon to Jan. 29 at noon

Sale date: Feb. 2 at noon

Ticket Aid Program: This program provides access to 5,000 reduced-priced tickets "for applicants whose applications demonstrate that their circumstances merit financial assistance and convey their intended engagement in Black Rock City is a meaningful contribution to the community," the Burning Man website said.

Price: $225

Approximate number of tickets available: 5,000

Registration: March 16 at noon to March 18 at noon. A link to the 2022 Ticket Aid Program will be posted on the ticket page on March 16 and may close before March 18 if capacity is reached.

Stewards Sale: These tickets are for artists and participants who are part of a group that helps build and operate Black Rock City.

Price: $475

Approximate number of tickets available: 35,0000

Registration: Feb. 23 at noon to March 4 at noon

Sale date: March 9 at noon to March 11 at noon

Main Sale: These sell out fast.

Price: $575

Approximate number of tickets available: 10,000

Registration: March 23 at noon to March 25 at noon

Sale date: March 30 at noon

Kid Tickets: Children 12 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult or legal guardian but are required to register and print out a ticket.

Registration: July 6

OMG Sale: If you missed out on tickets in the main sale, this is a second chance.

Price: $575

Approximate number of tickets available: 3,000 along with 1,500 vehicle passes ($140 each)

Registration: July 27 at noon to July 29 at noon

Sale date: Aug. 3 at noon

Burning Man hasn't released dates for the Secure Ticket Exchange Program that facilitates the safe return and resale of face-value tickets that have been purchased directly from Burning Man Project.