Admission: Single-day general admission is $109 - $115 (with Saturday being the only day at the higher price). Three-day general admission tickets start at $269.

When : June 16-18. Gates open at noon. Music starts at 1 p.m. Festival closes after the last act each day, so closing times are 9:45 p.m. Friday, 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Musicians generally don’t like to label their music. They don’t want to be boxed in.

The Cadillac Three, playing Saturday at the Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa, came up with its own category: Country Fuzz.

“That’s what we call it ourselves,” the group’s bassist, Kelby Ray, said by phone from Nashville. “It’s a musical genre unto ourselves. It’s kind of country, kind of rock, kind of funky and kind of fuzzy.”

It’s also the title of the fourth of the trio’s five albums, released in 2020. The fifth, “Tabasco and Sweet Tea,” came out later the same year. A sixth album is in the works, said Ray, who also plays lap steel guitar and sings with The Cadillac Three.

“We’re working on another album, with the title and release date to be decided,” Ray said. “We’re still working on it, but we’ve released a couple of songs from it — ‘Hillbilly’ a couple of months ago and ‘This Town Is a Ghost’ a month ago.”

The trio will play Saturday night just before headliner Eric Church at the Country Summer festival, which will be a reunion of sorts.

“We’ve all known Eric for a couple of decades. On our first tour to the UK and Scandinavia in 2014, we opened for Eric,” Ray said. “At festivals, we get to see old friends we don’t see very often, because we’re all so busy.”

The band is well-traveled, but Nashville is home and always has been.

“We were all born and raised in Nashville,” Ray said. “We’ve all lived in and around Nashville since high-school days.”

The trio also includes drummer and vocalist Neil Mason. It has charted three singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

The Cadillac Three’s lead guitarist and singer, Jaren Johnston, also has written singles for Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Steven Tyler, Dallas Smith and Jake Owen.

Formed in 2011 as Cadillac Black, the group changed its name to The Cadillac Three two years later. All three members were originally in the band American Bang, previously called Bang, Bang, Bang, dating back to 2005.

The three-day festival will feature more than 20 performers on two stages including Lee Brice, Tyler Farr, Tenille Townes, Matt Stell, Josh Gracin, Ella Langley, Ashland Craft, Kassi Ashton, Lewis Brice and Halle Kearns.

Friday’s headliner is the current lineup of the legendary Southern rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, now led by Johnny Van Zant, the younger brother of Lynyrd Skynyrd co-founder and former lead vocalist Ronnie Van Zant.

Gary Rossington, the last original member of the band, died March 5, 2023. All of the original members are now deceased. In April 2023, the band released a statement saying they will continue touring, despite Rossington’s death.

Sunday’s headliner act is the Brothers Osborne. The sibling duo recently won a Grammy Award for best country duo or group performance.

For tickets, visit countrysummer.com or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone.

Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, local owner of Froggy 92.9 FM and eight other radio stations serving Sonoma County.

For updates on Country Summer, check facebook.com/countrysummer, twitter.com/countrysummerca or instagram.com/countrysummerca.

