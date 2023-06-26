When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 1-Aug. 31, with an opening reception 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 1

During the pandemic shutdown, signs started cropping up around the city of Cloverdale that simply said “Lost in Cloverdale.”

The signs were the work of Michael Deyermond, an artist who had moved to Cloverdale from Los Angeles right before COVID struck.

“People started talking about the signs, and we decided we could make an art show around that idea,” said ceramicist Vince Montague, who lives in Asti.

Together, Deyermond and Montague have co-curated a new exhibit titled “Lost in Cloverdale,” opening Saturday at the 14 Feet home furnishings store on Cloverdale Boulevard.

The exhibit, scheduled to run through Aug. 31, features the work of nine artists, including the two co-curators, from both Northern California and Southern California.

“Most of them we found through Michael,” Montague said. “These are famous artists in Southern California.”

For example, Los Angeles artist Greg Colson, who has an untitled work in acrylic and adhesive foam on slate in the show, has artwork included in the collections at the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles and Museum of Modern Art in New York, among many other museums.

“Colson uses found materials, clay and wood to create abstract works,” Montague explained.

Other artists represented in the show include Joe Hawley, Maile Iwanaga, Suzanne Long, Janet Jones and James Griffith.

“Griffith, one of the Los Angeles-area painters in show, uses tar from the La Brea Tar Pits in his work,” Montague said. Griffith is based in Altadena.

“I picked sculptors I’ve been watching in Northern California,” Montague added. “Janet Jones uses found tree limbs — eucalyptus, manzanita — and applies pieces of pages from discarded library books, mostly in foreign languages, to the limbs. They’re just beautiful abstract works.”

Work by Long, a sculptor from Vallejo, includes bizarre but fascinating heads and torsos, with images taken from both humans and animals.

“Maile Iwanga, from Monterey, creates porcelain hand-built sculptures of animals like octopus and fish, but they’re more than just realistic sculptures,” Montague said. “They really make you think about climate change.”

Another artist represented in the show, Hawley, who died in April, was an art professor at San Francisco State University for nearly three decades. After his retirement, he moved into the old Alder Glen District County School, a turn-of-the-century one-room schoolhouse located just outside the community of Cloverdale, which he turned into his studio and art gallery.

“His work hasn’t been seen for awhile,” Montague said. “He was a major figure in Northern California in ceramics.”

For this exhibit, co-curators Deyermond and Montague teamed up with Marne Dupere and Mike Morisette, owners of the 14 Feet home furnishings store and the Plank Coffee next door.

Montague said he hopes the exhibit helps people overcome the lost feeling many have felt in recent years.

“Cloverdale is a wonderful place, safe and warm, where it was hard to feel connected during the pandemic. It felt like that for everyone during the pandemic,” he said.

“We’re out on the periphery of the county and that’s where artists live, on the periphery. Things were closed in Cloverdale for awhile, and now they’re starting to open up.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.