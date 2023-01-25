What: “We Are Still Here: Pomo Artists and Our Cultural Landscape” and “The New Californians: Photographs by Judy Dater”

It might seem incongruous at first: pairing an exhibit of contemporary work by artists from the Native American Pomo culture, which dates back thousands of years, with a display of portrait photographs titled “The New Californians.”

But there’s a common theme: diversity.

“When the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art approached me and asked me if I could do a show of Native American art during the 200-year anniversary of the California Mission system, as I was fleshing out the show, I realized I didn’t feel comfortable talking about that,” said Meyo Marrufo, an Eastern Pomo artist from the Clear Lake Basin and curator of the Pomo part of the show.

“Most people who have been to school know about the mission system. As we get older, we come to know how tragic that system’s destructive impact was for our people. I am not the culmination of my historical trauma,” she said.

So Marrufo and the other artists in the exhibit went in a different direction.

“We titled our part of the exhibit, ‘We Are Still Here,’” she said. “The Pomo are not gone. We are still a vibrant people. We can express ourselves in contemporary ways. We have merged traditional storytelling with contemporary art.”

The artists come from different Pomo regions and their art honors the cultural landscape and lives of the people in their communities. In addition to Marrufo, featured artists include Silver Galleto, Bonnie Lockhart, Clint McKay, Robin Meely, Kathleen Smith and Eric Wilder.

Their contributions include not only traditional Pomo basketry, but digital art, drawings and watercolor and acrylic paintings.

Berkeley photographer Judy Dater calls her current series of photographic portraits “The New Californians” not because her subjects are recent immigrants — some are — but because it’s her most recent photo series, although she began it in 1999.

Her first series, begun in the 1960s, focused on young women living in the Haight-Ashbury District of San Francisco. She moved on to portraits of men, and then self-portraits.

“One day, I was riding the BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) and I realized I was the only white person on the train. I found that interesting,” Dater said.

“This series covers the range of people living here. We had Mexican, Chinese, white and Native American, and now we have everything. It’s a mecca. There are 140 different languages spoken in California,” she said.

“I’m not trying to make a catalog of everyone,” Dater explained. “It’s much more personal.”

Dater, who walks her dog every morning in Berkeley’s Cesar Chavez Park, sometimes spots an interesting face and approaches the person with an invitation to come to her studio for a portrait session, often lasting an hour or more. She also meets potential subjects at parties, art show openings and other events.

“I’m out in the world a lot,” she said. “These are people I’m drawn to, who have an interesting face or a soulful face. It’s like casting a film.”

Dater estimates she has taken thousands of portraits.

“Out of all those, there are 50 I really like, and something like 20 in this show,” the photographer said. “It’s about quality, not quantity. Almost every photograph I’ve done is a picture of a person. Some people like to take photos of trees and rocks. I like to photograph people.”

