What do boxing, foster care and folk music have in common? They’ve all had a profound influence on Canadan singer-songwriter Gordie Tentrees.

Tentrees, 48, has lived in Whitehorse in Canada’s Yukon territory for the last 25 years. Since moving there from Toronto, he has has recorded eight albums and performed more than 3,000 concerts in 14 countries. As part of a two-week solo tour of the West Coast, he’ll come to Santa Rosa for his first-ever show here Tuesday.

From age 8 to 24, Tentrees was a boxer, and found it good training for live performances as a musician.

“I even ran a boxing gym for a while. In boxing, you have a large audience and the only person you can count on is you,” he said. “You don’t have a team.”

Born in Hamilton, Ontario, the product of a broken home, he was raised on a family farm before bouncing around between foster homes. Tentrees became a foster parent himself as an adult and now shares custody of two children with their biological parents.

“I didn’t want them to grow up moving around in the foster care system like I did,” he said.

When he’s not on the road, he works with the Shawthan Nazhi organization, writing healing songs with indigenous families on their journey toward reconciliation after intergenerational trauma.

He became interested in that kind of collaboration after an encounter with Mary Gauthier, who has done healing and songwriting projects with military veterans and health care workers.

“I went on a tour that Mary was on, and I recorded one of her songs,” he said.

Tentrees is of Irish descent, but he feels empathy for the indigenous people of Canada, many of whom were taken away from their parents when they were young.

“My background is similar to the lives of the people I write songs with. Indigenous families in the Yukon are working toward healing and reconciliation for their grief and trauma,” he said.

“My first two records were all about overcoming adversity,” he added. “They were very dark records.”

As the years passed, Tentrees has become more and more devoted to the sheer joy of making music, largely because of living in the Yukon.

“Everybody here plays music. It’s very much like Ireland in that way,” he said. “This is a 27-hour drive north of Vancouver. Where I live is a melting pot for roots music — folk, blues, bluegrass, jazz.”

The singer-songwriter has long collaborated, recorded and toured with mandolin player Jackson Haldane. After long years of touring, both men have decided to spend less time on the road.

“That’s because we like our wives and children,” Tentrees said. “We’ve been playing together so long, we decided it’s a kind of fun not to rehearse.”

Tentrees is going solo on his current tour, but the relaxed philosophy very much applies.

“Every two or three months, I’ll go out and do 25 shows,” he said. “They’re pretty loose shows. It’s all in the moment. I don’t have a set list. I like to make the people laugh and cry.”

