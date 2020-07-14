Car slams into Mr Mom’s on Petaluma Boulevard

Experiencing a completely different type of shutdown Monday morning, around 8 a.m. a driver inadvertently drove their vehicle through the front patio of Mr. Mom’s.

“Luckily, no one was hurt, even though there were two occupied tables,” reported Angela Phillips, the daughter of owners Thomas and Midge Phillips.

The damage was limited, with minimal impact to the building itself.

“One post, a fence, several tables, a stack of chairs and a standing outdoor heater,” she continued.

The community’s immediate concern, after the safety of the diners on hand, was how long this accident might put Mr. Mom’s out of action. Given the state’s shut down of indoor dining as of July 13, several community members offered to assist with the carpentry. Anything to help Mr. Mom’s get back up and running with outdoor service and take-out dining.

“We will be open tomorrow for outdoor seating,” assured Angela. “We got the go-ahead from the building inspector. We are open currently 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week and will continue to run daily breakfast and lunch specials.”

This past few months have been particularly difficult on the Mr. Mom’s family after the original “Mr. Mom,” Tom Phillips passed away in March. Many expressed their sadness after hearing that news and shared good memories they had of Tom and his food.

“Thank you,” said Angela. “The original Mr. Mom sure left a great impression on people. We appreciate that.”

Years ago, I read that the motto of Mr. Mom's Cafe was "We're little but we're good.” This pride in craft certainly came through when I was researching a biscuits and gravy “guide” article for the Argus. After visiting all the big and fancy places, I swung by Mr. Mom’s for a last-minute take-out order, having heard theirs was particularly good. It was. When I asked Tom about it, he took particular pride in telling me how it was made.

Their specials change daily, making Mr. Mom’s a hidden gem of dining delights. Recent breakfast specials have included homemade hash Benedict served with fresh fruit, hickory smoked bacon Belgian waffle with warm syrup and (my favorite) a biscuits and gravy country scramble with sausage patty. Lunches include such selections as their spicy Buffalo chicken salad, “B.L.A.S.T.” bacon, lettuce, avocado, Swiss cheese and tomato sandwich with a side of homemade macaroni salad, as well as the “SSS” with homemade soup, fresh green salad and a half sandwich.

When asked, Angela had a hard time picking a favorite but said she loves the veggie omelet with chicken apple sausage, with a side of homemade potato cakes and freshly sliced sourdough toast. If not already named, that certainly sounds like a good candidate for the “Angela Special” to me.

Following the accident, diners asked how they could help. “We do have first certificates. Come down with your friends and family and spread the word. Anything helps; we appreciate each and every one of you,” Angela said.