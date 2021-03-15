Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion make 'WAP' less NSFW for the Grammys

No need to grab a bucket and a mop. Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B already wiped the floor with their fellow Grammys performers Sunday night.

After opening her Grammys set with her latest single, "Up," Cardi B was joined onstage by Megan Thee Stallion for a steamy, live rendition of their hit collaboration, "WAP," which practically broke the internet upon its release last summer.

Much of the song's frank and explicit lyrics were redacted for the Grammys telecast. But that certainly didn't stop the rappers from exuding sex positivity as they twerked and strutted across the stage in shiny, matching bodysuits.

Naturally, Twitter users lost their minds — just like they did when the sultry "WAP" music video debuted in August.

"Ok best performance goes to meg and cardi and it not even done yet this s— crazy," tweeted YouTuber and "Friday" singer Rebecca Black.

"This giant stripper shoe/pole while Meg and Cardi singing and dancing to WAP on the Grammys stage... IM SCREAMING," wrote Twitter user @Ceeepm.

On Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper to win the coveted best new artist prize since Lauryn Hill in 1999. She also won the awards for rap/sung performance and rap song with her smash remix of "Savage," featuring Beyoncé, who made history Sunday night as the female artist with the most Grammy wins.

Watch the performance here: