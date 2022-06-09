Celebrating ‘Los Braceros’ with Santa Rosa Symphony

Son is a style of Mexican folk music and dance encompassing various regional traditions. These five sones are used in “Los Braceros (The Laborers)” Cantata for Mariachi and Orchestra:

What: Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong and the Santa Rosa Symphony present a world premiere of Enrico Chapela Barba’s “Los Braceros (The Laborers)” Cantata for Mariachi and Orchestra featuring Mariachi Champaña Nevin and singers Rafael Jorge Negrete, baritone; Perry Chacón, Jr., tenor; Giselle Vallejo, contralto; and Mónica Ábrego, soprano. The program also includes Respighi’s “Pines of Rome” and “Fountains of Rome,” and Arturo Marquez’s Danzon No. 2.

When the Santa Rosa Symphony approached him to write a mariachi concerto for the orchestra, composer Enrico Chapela jumped at the chance.

“I never thought about doing such a thing before,” he said. “But I said to myself, ‘Of course, let’s do it. It’s a challenge.’ And it was very difficult, musically speaking.”

The heavy metal guitarist and eclectic composer has written concertos for rock trio, electric cello and electric violin and studied contemporary composition in Paris. But the native of Mexico City also enjoys composing music with Mexican elements.

“Mariachi is the iconic Mexican element,” he said. “Given that mariachi sing songs, it made more sense to call (the work) a cantata. … It has four singers, plus the mariachi also sing as a choir in some places.”

The new work, “Los Braceros (The Laborers)” Cantata for Mariachi and Orchestra, centers around a family drama set during the Braceros migrant worker program, which brought Mexican men to the U.S. for short-term labor contracts starting in 1942, when American men were going to war.

The cantata will get its world premiere by the Santa Rosa Symphony alongside the group Mariachi Champaña Nevin on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Weill Hall as part of a concert program originally scheduled for May 2020 but postponed.

The “Visions of Hope” concert, led by Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong, opens with Mexican composer Arturo Márquez’s rhythmic Danzon No. 2 and ends with two popular showpieces for orchestra by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi, “The Fountains of Rome” and “The Pines of Rome.”

“I am so excited for the long-awaited world premiere of a large work for four singers, mariachi ensemble and orchestra,” Lecce-Chong said. “It brings together a beautiful and poignant story against the backdrop of the Braceros program, which is such an important part of the history of Santa Rosa.”

Mariachi Champaña Nevin, led by Jeff Nevin, is composed of virtuoso mariachi and classical musicians who perform adaptations of traditional mariachi songs and original music scored for mariachi and symphony orchestra.

Among the vocal soloists, the most well-known is baritone Rafael Jorge Negrete, an opera and concert singer who has appeared in movies, soap operas and documentaries. All the soloists regularly perform with Mariachi Champaña Nevin.

Before writing the cantata, Chapela said, he researched the Bracero program at the University of El Paso, Texas, which has collected many interviews with the Mexican braceros who worked under U.S.-Mexico agreements that lasted until 1964.

“I listened to interviews to get a grip on the atmosphere and the kind of language they used and the anecdotes that happened,” he said. “This was a good backdrop for the piece because there are a lot of people who went legally and then stayed … so there’s a big part of the Latino community there in Santa Rosa that have some relationship with a parent or grandparent that used to be in this program.”

Many of the braceros went to southern and border states such as Texas, where they often were mistreated. They also went to California’s Central Valley and the Northwest, he said. The program had a lasting effect on immigration between the two countries.

“It kick-started that immigration dynamic that was unstoppable afterwards,” he said. “After 20 years of legal immigration, both workers and bosses became accustomed to this, and it didn’t change overnight. So they became ‘wetbacks’ instead of braceros. For the worker, it was more dangerous, but they had no choice if they wanted to continue making six or seven times as much money as in Mexico.”

Although Chapela gave the cantata his own musical twist, the mariachi element will be obvious to listeners and fans of this multifaceted music.

“Mariachis are a cover band for Mexican folklore music,” Chapela said. “We have many types of folklore styles, many of them Spanish dances from when the Spanish invaded Mexico back in the Renaissance. The Renaissance dances became different types of sounds (sones) in different regions.”

In the cantata, Chapela incorporated five folkloric styles from various regions of Mexico (see box), including the son de mariachi from the states of Jalisco and Michoacán on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

“This piece lasts a half-hour, so using only son de mariachi would be boring,” he said. “All mariachis have arranged all kinds of folklore music, so I decided to make it as mariachis do, but have bigger contrasts in tempo and time signatures and in minor and major keys.”

In places where the plot thickens, however, Chapela diverges from the folkloric vein toward a more contemporary treatment, reasoning that the audience will be more interested in following the drama between the singers.

“It’s almost an opera,” he said. “I am going to ask the singers to really act what they are singing.”

Chapela has been commissioned by leading orchestras around the world, and his works have been broadcast and performed in 40 countries, so writing the orchestral parts was not a big challenge. Achieving the right balance between orchestra, mariachi and soloists was trickier.

“You have some of the instruments repeated (the violins and the trumpets in both the mariachi and orchestra),” he said. “So it was a question of how to treat them differently as quasi soloists … and how to not have the orchestra overpowering the violins from the mariachi.”

The cantata will be sung in Spanish, but there will be an English translation of the lyrics available at the concerts. In his online program notes (srsymphony.org), Chapela outlines the basic plot without giving away any surprises.

Chapela named his four main characters after iconic figures of mariachi music. They are Pedro, a bracero who wants to marry his girlfriend, Consuelo; Consuelo’s father, Jorge, who was mistreated as one of the first bracero workers in Texas and opposes Pedro joining the braceros; and Jorge’s wife, Dolores, who is more sympathetic to the plight of her daughter.

The time period of the plot, 1964, not only coincides with the rise of mariachi music in Mexico but with the golden age of Mexican cinema, when Mexico made hundreds of films and exported them all over Latin America.

“It made a lot of sense to use this period and make it feel like the golden years of the cinema,” he said. “These movies are always a love story and family drama. … My aim is that people who have enjoyed those movies will identify with them and feel like they are in one of those movies.”

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.