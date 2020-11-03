Celebrities' last-minute pleas to vote: See who's endorsing Biden or Trump

It's Election Day, folks — and myriad celebrities want to make sure you know it's Election Day.

As if anyone could forget?

Last-minute pitches to get out and vote started in recent days and continued early Tuesday morning, with overwhelming support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"Allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that (Tuesday) is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count," Taylor Swift said in a video she tweeted Monday along with a link to help voters find their polling places. Acknowledging the high level of stress around the election, she urged viewers to mask up and stay safe when they vote.

Viola Davis put in a final plug for vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, with a video counting down the days to the election. And Eminem promoted a different ad, set to his tune "Lose Yourself," that had Biden and running mate Harris walking slow-mo cool — minus any huge explosion behind them.

Michael Keaton leaned on his Pennsylvania roots in his pitch aimed at Biden voters, which was retweeted by Chris Evans, while Bruce Springsteen narrated a Scranton-focused Biden ad set to "My Hometown." Beyoncé also called on voters from her home state (Texas) to "come thru" for the Democratic candidates.

John Legend, who has campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket, made a pitch on behalf of socially distanced voting at sports arenas. And George Takei praised former President Obama for his efforts to help his former second-in-command.

In an Instagram post last month, America Ferrera explained her decision to vote for Biden and Harris, who "represent the path I want this country to take in this moment in history."

Jennifer Lawrence took her eyes off the POTUS race for a second to endorse Amy McGrath, the Democratic Senate candidate in her home state of Kentucky, who as of Monday trailed iSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by double digits in polls.

The celebrities supporting President Trump — while fewer in number — got their message out as well, whether it was explaining their support for the incumbent or, like Scott Baio, simply urging people to cast their ballots.

Other stars who have endorsed the president include Lil Wayne, Kirstie Alley, Jon Voight, Ted Nugent, Jack Nicklaus and Isaiah Washington.

"VOTE" Baio tweeted. "Be heard! Make it count!"