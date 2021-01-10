Celebrities who said they were sorry 2020

2020 was not a great year for celebrities.

The combination of a deadly global pandemic, racial reckoning and a devastating economic crisis meant that people had less patience for famous rich person nonsense. No, Gal Gadot, gathering a bunch of off-key stars to sing "Imagine" from their palatial estates did not give us hope. No, Madonna, the pandemic was not the "great equalizer," and also why did you say that while sitting in your bathtub? Don't even get us started on the Kardashians and how grateful they were to pretend things were "normal" as they jetted off to a private island for Kim's 40th birthday.

As a result, even more so than in years past, stars had plenty to atone for - some for things that happened this year, and others who expressed regret for mistakes they made in the past. Here are 10 celebrity apologies that only begin to capture the strange, bleak year that was 2020.

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel

The late-night Jimmys were just two of the stars who came under fire for using blackface in comedy sketches - a racist practice that has long been criticized, but Hollywood tended to gloss over until this year. In the wake of protests about racial injustice after George Floyd's death in police custody this summer, multiple TV shows ("30 Rock," "Scrubs," "Golden Girls") edited episodes to remove characters in blackface, and celebrities offered apologies for their past complicity.

Fallon, who used blackface while doing an impression of Chris Rock on "Saturday Night Live," said at first he was advised to just stay quiet. "I realized that I can't not say I'm horrified, and I'm sorry and I'm embarrassed," Fallon said during a "Tonight Show" monologue in June. "I realized that the silence is the biggest crime that White guys like me and the rest of us are doing, staying silent. We need to say something." A few weeks later, Kimmel said he regretted impersonating NBA star Karl Malone in the mid-'90s. In a statement, Kimmel said he was "reluctant to address" the issue because he was afraid his apology would be weaponized by critics, but "there is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke."

Hannah Brown

Some celebrities were somehow apparently shocked to find out that there were consequences for racist language. In May, former Bachelorette and "Dancing With the Stars" winner Hannah Brown sang DaBaby's "Rockstar" on Instagram Live, including a lyric with the n-word. "I did? I'm so sorry," she said, smiling and laughing when fans called her out. Her (multiple) apologies became much more grave as she realized the extent of the backlash: "I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

Terry Crews

This year, there were plenty of discussions about colleagues supporting one another when speaking up about discrimination in the workplace, and Hollywood was no exception. In January, Terry Crews was asked on the "Today" show about Gabrielle Union's allegations of racism and a toxic work environment on NBC's "America's Got Talent," where she previously served as a judge and he remains as host. Crews defended the show, saying it was one of the most diverse places he ever worked, but later faced intense criticism for dismissing Union's experiences. He soon apologized, and did so again in August when Union went on a podcast and expressed disappointment in his comments. "This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union," Crews tweeted. "If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in."

Jeff Lewis

Before the coronavirus pandemic upended American life, the deadly virus originated in China - which inspired some celebrities, including Bravo star and radio host Jeff Lewis to make some "jokes." On his radio show, he and his co-hosts laughed about ways to avoid the virus, such as not eating at Panda Express and quarantining Asian employees together. Unsurprisingly, some listeners were furious, and Lewis responded with an apology, saying they were joking and never meant to "spread hate or breed racism": "I want people to have fun when they listen to this show. . . . So I just wanted to apologize. I'm very sorry for crossing the line."

Vanessa Hudgens

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Hudgens attends the LA premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. Sony's Will Smith sequel "Bad Boys for Life" has stayed in first place in North America since its January release with $206.3 million. Globally it's in second place to the Chinese film "The Eight Hundred" - the first time that the top worldwide film originated outside of Hollywood. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

In perhaps the earliest example of tone-deafness among celebrities in the pandemic, actress Vanessa Hudgens shrugged off its seriousness during an Instagram Live video in March: "It's a virus, I get it, I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it, yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible - but inevitable?" Respect for the virus aside, fans were appalled, and Hudgens initially went with the time-honored "taken out of context" excuse. Later, she elaborated: "I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for our country and the world [we] are in right now."