Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is casting teens, young adults to star in his new travel show

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is looking for young travelers to star alongside him in a new travel adventure series.

Ramsey is casting teens and young adults between the ages of 16-21 to join him as he tries international food and drinks, according to his production company, Studio Ramsay.

The deadline for applications, which opened in August, is Oct. 3. Details are limited but include the type of person they’d prefer to cast.

“Do you dream of traveling to an international destination?” the application reads. “Do you have a desire to explore the world? Do you have a passion for culture, food, and adventure? If you have a strong curiosity to experience and discover new cultures, apply today for your greatest travel adventure!”

A questionnaire asks about the applicant’s experience with food, traveling and willingness to try new things.

The show will be televised on a “major network,” according to the website, and other information has yet to be released.