The world changes but holiday traditions return year after year, with boughs of holly, trees decorated with ornaments and, of course, the animated television special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

First aired on CBS on Dec. 9, 1965, this small-screen adaptation of the timeless characters from Charles “Sparky” Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip has become as much a part of yuletide spirit as mistletoe and eggnog.

The special will steam this year only on Apple TV+, which bought the exclusive rights to the franchise in 2020. It will available free to non-subscribers Dec. 22-25. Otherwise, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, which costs $6.99 a month, or you can check out the streaming service with Apple TV+’s seven-day free trial.

To Jason Mendelson, son of Lee Mendelson, who produced the beloved classic program from a script by Schulz, with animation by Bill Melendez, the show is not only a classic but a source of family pride.

“No one had done a show like this, with real children’s voices, jazz music and quotations by Linus from the Bible,” said Mendelson, who lives in Burlingame and continues to act as steward of the animated “Peanuts” legacy, along with Peanuts Worldwide in New York and the Schulz family.

“Bill and Lee feared they’d killed Charlie Brown. When the special was screened for the network executives and advertisers, they hated it, but it was too late to change it. They didn’t know it was going to turn into this phenomenon. And who’s going to tell Charles Schulz to change the lines? It was Sparky’s convictions and force of will that swept that away, ” he said.

“The children talking like adults about adult things was brilliant on Sparky’s part,” he explained. “He could say things other people didn’t dare to try. We all knew the characters were part of American culture and had something to say.”

The creators’ collaboration had started with work on a documentary titled “A Boy Name Charlie Brown,” but when the network expressed interest in an animated special, the team hurriedly went to work, Mendelson said.

“CBS asked, ‘Do you have anything for Christmas?’” he noted.

The approach was unprecedented. Here is a Christmas special that opened with hero Charlie Brown battling the holiday blues. Who else but Schulz would have taken that tack?

“Even now, we don’t always talk about that stuff,” Mendelson said.

After buying a nickel’s worth of psychiatric advice at Lucy van Pelt’s sidewalk booth, our round-headed protagonist roams in search of yuletide spirit, ultimately acquiring a spindly Christmas tree that looks more like a sickly twig.

The worries about the special voiced by early skeptics proved untrue. The program drew 15 million viewers with its first showing and became an annual tradition.

It also sparked a string of more than 45 “Peanuts” animated specials and seven big-screen films. Its jazz soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi achieved commercial success, selling five million copies in the U.S. And the original program has been honored with an Emmy and a Peabody Award.

Schulz, who moved to Sonoma County in 1958, died of colon cancer Feb. 12, 2000, in Santa Rosa at age 77. By the time of his death, he had written and drawn the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

Jason Mendelson, 44, grew up with the animated “Peanuts” legacy and voiced some of the characters for the specials, starting when he was a young boy.

“What could be better for my family than to be part of the ‘Peanuts’ tradition?” he said.

