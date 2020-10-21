Charlie Brown holiday specials won’t air on network TV this year for the first time in decades

After nearly six decades on network TV, Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and friends will be available to stream exclusively through Apple TV+ this holiday season, according to a press release out this week.

The Halloween special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ on Oct. 19. It will be accessible for free from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

Other “Peanuts” programs that will soon stream globally include “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

The Thanksgiving special will begin streaming on Nov. 18. It will be available for free from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.

The Christmas special will begin streaming on Dec. 4. It will be available for free from Dec. 11 through Dec.13.

The animated specials have aired on ABC since 2001, before that they were on CBS. More than 15 million people tuned in to the Christmas special when in debuted in 1965, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

New “Peanuts” programming coming to Apple TV+ include a second season of “Snoopy in Space,” as well as specials that follow the “Peanuts” gang on Mother’s Day, Earth Day and New Year’s Eve.

“Peanuts“ creator Charles M. Schulz moved to Santa Rosa in 1969 and lived there until his death at the age of 77 in 2000.