Chesa Boudin to speak Aug. 14 at Sonoma Community Center

Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will the featured speaking in an Aug. 14 presentation of the Praxis Peace Institute.

Boudin will appear at the Sonoma Community Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Until last month, Boudin served as the District Attorney of San Francisco. However, according to a description of the event by Praxis Peace Institute, “local billionaires, real estate developers, and Big Tech spent $5.1 million on the election that ended in his recall.”

Previously, Boudin served as a law clerk to Margaret McKeown on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and at the San Francisco’s Public Defender’s office as a post-doctoral fellow in 2012. Boudin also clerked for Charles Breyer on the United States District Court for the Northern District for California, before returning to San Francisco as a deputy public defender where he was elected District Attorney in 2020.

According to The Nation magazine, “After just two years in office, Chesa Boudin, the district attorney of San Francisco, gets blamed for every crime in the book — even offenses committed before he took office and beyond city limits. For his efforts to tackle wage theft, end cash bail, expand the program that diverts nonviolent offenders from prison, and prosecute abusive cops, Boudin has been rewarded with a recall campaign scapegoating him for all of the city’s woes.”

The Community Center is at 276 E. Napa St. The event will be staged outdoors in the Secret Garden. Tickets are $25 general; $20 for Praxis members. Proof of vaccination and at least one booster required for admittance. For information, visit praxispeace.org.