“Child Called It” author writes about Russian River

Looking toward a redwood grove behind his home on the Russian River, Dave Pelzer says he often sits on his deck to soak in this view while he prays and has his morning coffee.

As the green water glides silently past, a breeze whispers though the trees, giving the space the hush and majesty of a cathedral. It’s easy to understand why he feels its sacred pull.

For Pelzer, author of the international bestseller “A Child Called It,” his chronicle of enduring years of torture and abuse at the hands of his mother, the reason he feels drawn to this location is a bit more complicated.

Johnson’s Beach, mere yards from where he lives now, is the place Pelzer remembers last experiencing a loving touch from his mother before she descended into the depths of depravity that are nearly impossible to fathom.

Growing up in Daly City as a child in the 1960s, Pelzer was locked in the basement, beaten, starved, burned, stabbed and even forced to drink ammonia, scarring his trachea. He explains he often talks rapidly because of the injury.

He’s just marked the 50th anniversary of his rescue from the abuse he’s convinced was about to end his life. In March of 1973, his teachers, who had long noticed his bruises and blisters and the hunger that drove him to scrounge food from trash cans at school, had seen enough and stepped in.

“If it weren’t for my teachers, I would be dead today,” Pelzer says. In his office, he keeps a picture of himself with a few of them, taken after he gave them a copy of his book when it was first published in the early 1990s. He calls that book “a thank-you letter to teachers.”

His latest book, “Return to the River: Reflections on Life Choices During a Pandemic,” published in March, reexamines his traumatic past with the wisdom of both parenthood and grandparenthood and through the lens of the daunting experiences of wildfires, floods and the life-altering pandemic.

“This is my best writing,” he says. “I feel like a crime detective and I’m looking for those threads and tying them together. I truly believe that anyone who reads it, it will change their lives for the better.”

Pelzer’s gripping first memoir and its follow-up, “The Lost Boy” about his years in foster care, propelled him to international fame.

“I have Forrest Gumped my way to have an adventurous life,” he says.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he began as a cook and worked his way up to become a midair-refueling pilot. He then did public speaking on resilience, which eventually led to writing his first book. At one point, he had four books on the New York Times bestseller list. He has been honored by presidents, golfed with celebrities and appeared on Oprah.

Just over a decade ago, Pelzer stepped back somewhat from public life and moved to Sonoma County, settling in Sea Ranch. But his retirement, if you could call it that, was far from quiet. In “Return to the River,” he also writes of his experiences as a volunteer firefighter, a duty he felt called to in part because his father was a firefighter in San Francisco.

Pelzer spent several years with both the Sea Ranch and Monte Rio volunteer fire departments, which included being on the front lines of the Tubbs and Wallbridge fires.

A bedroom of his home is filled with photos and memorabilia from what he acknowledges has been an amazing life. There’s the Olympic torch he carried when it passed through Sonoma County in 1996, his Jefferson Award for outstanding public service, his father’s firefighter’s badge.

On the wall, next to a glass case holding his firefighting gear and helmet, he pointed to a a plaque for the 2015 Sea Ranch Volunteer Firefighter of the Year.

“That’s the award I’m most proud of,” he said. “Being of service. In a post-COVID world we need a lot more people to be of service.”

In the new book, Pelzer also writes about the devastation he felt over the end of his marriage, the relationship unraveling just as the pandemic roared to life.

It was the catalyst for him to find his new home in Guerneville, the same community he lived in briefly during the mid-1990s. Despite the disappointment that initially brought him here, he’s glad to be back.

At Northwood Restaurant, a short drive down River Road from his home, the minute he walks through the door, Pelzer is greeted with smiles and handshakes from the staff and regulars. He spent many hours there writing his book.

Guerneville resident Roy Throop went out to his car to grab his copy of “Return to the River” and stopped by our table for Pelzer to autograph it.

“This is your best book yet,” said Throop, offering his review as he gave Pelzer a big hug.

Driving home, Pelzer took a last-minute detour onto Riverside Drive where he pointed out the cabin his family stayed in and the tree stump he and his brothers played on together. Despite everything he’s been through, he still recalls moments of lightness and joy during a very dark time.

“This book is a haunting love story about family dynamics,” he said as he spoke of a raging fight between his mother and grandmother. “In ‘A Child Called It’ and ‘The Lost Boy’ there were hints about how my mother was raised , but now you get to figure (it) out.”

The cover of his book, a colorful painting depicting Johnson’s Beach in 1966 by artist Nan Still, is a reflection of those good memories.

At 62, Pelzer, normally intensely private, says he feels ready to step back into a more public-facing life, starting with his upcoming book discussion and signing at Barnes & Noble. He says this is probably his last book.

Going forward, he talks about getting involved with Court Appointed Special Advocates, a nonprofit that helps children in foster care. For now, he rejects the idea of starting his own foundation, preferring to avoid the politics of a board of directors and being able to do things his own way when he sees a need.

And Pelzer sees a tremendous amount of need, right here in his own community.

“If you look at the Russian River, it’s a kind of Cannery Row,” he said, referring to the John Steinbeck novel. “There’s a lot of personalities, but they all blend together, and you can make a real difference.”

