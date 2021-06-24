Chris Brown accused of striking woman at California home, police say

Singer Chris Brown is accused of hitting a woman during an argument in Southern California last week, police told the Daily News.

The alleged incident occurred Friday at a home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, with authorities responding to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

“The victim advised that she and the suspect argued, and the suspect struck her,” a police statement says.

Police haven’t made any arrests. A battery report was taken by cops at the home.

“The suspect was not at the location when the police arrived,” the police statement continued.

Police said the crime report will be given over to the city attorney for “filing considerations.”

A legal representative for Brown, 32, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brown has not publicly spoken about the allegation.

Police did not release specific details about the claim against Brown, but TMZ reported that the alleged victim accused the Grammy winner of slapping her hard enough for part of her hair weave to come out.

She reportedly did not sustain any injuries.

In 2009, Brown was charged with committing felony assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna, and pleaded guilty in a settlement deal later that year. In 2017, actress Karrueche Tran received a five-year restraining order against Brown after accusing him of abuse.