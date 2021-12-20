Chris Noth dropped by talent agency as third woman accuses him of sexual assault

The fallout for "Sex and the City" alum Chris Noth continued over the weekend as the actor was accused by a third woman of sexual assault and an old tabloid story about ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson resurfaced.

Noth was dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, which had signed him in October.

"I can confirm that Chris Noth is no longer a client of A3 Artists Agency," a spokesperson for the bicoastal outfit told The Times on Monday.

Last week, "The Good Wife" actor was accused by two women of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015; the women said they were triggered by his return to the small screen and detailed their accounts in the Hollywood Reporter. The next day, actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones accused the actor of misconduct on the "Law & Order" set. By Friday night, the Daily Beast published allegations made by a 30-year-old tech executive who alleged that Noth forced himself on her in the back office of a Midtown restaurant in 2010. She was 18 at the time.

Noth, 67, denied the two women's initial allegations, describing them as "categorically false," and also denied those made by the tech executive in the Daily Beast.

"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," a spokesperson for Noth said in a statement to The Times. "As Chris stated [Thursday], he has and would never cross that line."

But the actor's professional reputation is taking a hit.

Fitness company Peloton — which sells the stationary bike that went down in infamy after its apparent involvement in his character Mr. Big's demise in "And Just Like That..." — promptly pulled a viral ad starring Noth. And a reported $12-million deal to acquire his tequila brand Ambhar also fell through in the wake of allegations, according to the New York Post and Fox Business.

Meanwhile, an old National Enquirer story about his ex-girlfriend, former supermodel Beverly Johnson, resurfaced on social media and dusted off 1995 court documents in which Johnson alleged that Noth "beat her" and made physical abuse and death threats. They dated from 1990 to 1995. No charges were filed against Noth.

Noth has since married actress and businesswoman Tara Wilson, with whom he shares two teenage sons. The two attended the glitzy New York premiere for "And just Like That..." together earlier this month, and showed a united front while kissing for the cameras. Other tabloid stories have focused on Wilson and her reaction to the allegations, including one of the women quoting him as allegedly saying monogamy is a "sham."