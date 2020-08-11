Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome a baby girl

Welcome to the world, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt!

"Jurassic World" star Chris Pratt and children's book author Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated the birth of their first child Monday with a sweet Instagram photo of the husband and wife holding their newborn daughter's tiny hand.

"We couldn't be happier," Pratt wrote. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed."

The famously religious "Avengers: Endgame" actor went on to cite a couple of Bible verses to honor the occasion, writing, "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy" and "Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them!"

Pratt also shares a 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger, 30, and Pratt, 41, wed almost one year ago in June 2019 after announcing their engagement in January 2019. Their marriage marked Pratt's induction into the Kennedy dynasty, as Schwarzenegger is the eldest daughter of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist Maria Shriver. Shriver's mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was the sister of President John F. Kennedy, Atty. Gen. Robert Kennedy and Sen. Ted Kennedy.

Pratt's "Guardians of the Galaxy" costar Zoë Saldaña was among the first to congratulate the couple on their new addition to the family, commenting, "Welcome to the world, Lady Lyla! May your path be blessed with grace and joy always! We are so happy for you guys! Sending you all so much love."

Fellow Marvel actress Karen Gillan also chimed in, writing, "So happy for you! And can't wait to meet her!!!" with a trio of heart emojis.

Other well-wishers included Katherine Schwarzenegger's brother, Patrick, "Never Have I Ever" mastermind Mindy Kaling, "The Handmaid's Tale" star Yvonne Strahovski, "Real Housewives" star Lisa Rinna and TV star Mario Lopez.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.