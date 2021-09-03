Chris Stapleton cancels BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 headlining set due to illness

Country singer Chris Stapleton has canceled his headlining set at BottleRock Napa Valley due to “a non-COVID related illness.”

Stapleton made the announcement via social media on Friday. He was set to close Day One of the three-day festival at the Napa Valley Expo which kicked off today.

“It is with a heavy heart that I will be unable to perform tonight at the BottleRock Festival due to a non-COVID related illness,” Stapleton tweeted. “We sincerely apologize to the festival and the attending fans. Please know it wasn’t a decision we made lightly and we thank you for your understanding. We are grateful to the amazing Highwomen who, on a moment’s notice, have agreed to perform in our place.”

Stapleton was set to play in place of Stevie Nicks, who canceled her appearance and her entire 2021 tour last month due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Highwomen is a supergroup consisting of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.