Christmas specials old and new, traditional and offbeat, brighten the holidays

O TV set, O TV set, how many are thy channels — and stuffed like Santa's bag with holiday treats. Here we are, past the winter solstice, with the Big Day imminent, and there are still Christmas and Christmassy programs we have yet to discuss — each adding to the accumulating mass of specials past, good, bad, indifferent, but each, like a worn toy rabbit, undoubtedly loved by someone. Indeed, these waning days of the calendar, marked by anticipation and exhaustion, may be the most crucial of all for what such programs bring.

So let's discuss.

Dolly Parton, the Christmas spirit in human form, has been a regular creator of yuletide specials. Her latest is "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," now streaming on Peacock. Filmed at Dollywood, the singer's personal Disneyland, the show takes as its narrative the creation of the show — it's a backstage musical, featuring Tom Everett Scott as her producer and Ana Gasteyer as a studio executive, not without conflict. Dolly — who at 76 is in fine voice and fettle — wants to bring something authentic to her experience, while the suits want something even splashier than the splash she makes just by walking into a room. (The marriage of the authentic and the splashy is her brand: note bejeweled banjo.) Guests include Willie Nelson, who arrives in a spray of fairy dust to duet on his own "Pretty Paper," Jimmy Fallon and the Cyruses (Billy Ray and Miley).

The script is ham-handed in a way that might almost be called old-fashioned and that makes almost no practical sense, but it is sincere and finds room to promote childhood literacy, a subject dear to Parton's heart. It doesn't break the fourth wall so much as ignore it; when Parton has something important to say, she just speaks right to the screen — of her "very special" grand-nephew, a minor character in the proceedings, she declares, "I'm going to accept and love him no matter what or who he is, because I believe whoever you are, be that."

Love and acceptance and self-acceptance are also themes of "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse," premiering Christmas Day on Apple TV+, an animated short feature based on the 2019 book, written and illustrated by Charlie Mackesy. The boy (Jude Coward Nicoll) begins in a snowy, almost featureless white space, knowing only that he is lost and having some vague idea of getting home. On the way, he meets the eponymous animals (voiced respectively by Tom Hollander, Idris Elba and Gabriel Byrne), who become his companions, even as they need companionship.

Apart from a couple of truly suspenseful episodes, the pace is deliciously slow. The dialogue can be philosophical and aphoristic almost to a fault, its sentiments seemingly designed to allay the existential fears of anxious small children, but anyone with a taste for videos about interspecies friendships will find themselves susceptible to its charms. Not least important, both painterly and sketch-like in its interpretation of Mackesy's art, it's a celebration of 2D animation, and more magical than CGI will ever be. (Fight me — after the New Year.)

Hulu's "Dear Santa" marks the 110th anniversary of the post office's Operation Santa, in which children's letters to Santa Claus come to the attention of postal "elves" that collaborate with citizen elves to fulfill the Christmas wishes of needy or otherwise especially deserving children. Each of the six episodes follows the same format — explaining the program, following the progress of a couple of cases, which are shot in different cities and towns — and can be watched in any order and devoured like candy, albeit a candy that can make you cry.

The series, a follow-up to the same-named 2020 documentary, might also make you think well of postal workers and of people in general — there's nothing more Christmassy than that, after all, and so welcome in a time when human failure, greed, laziness and stupidity are so deeply engraved in the news.

I haven't seen "Busy for the Holidays," a QVC+ special, in which the "Freaks and Geeks"/"Cougar Town"/"Girls5eva" star offers some sort of holiday tips and hacks, but Busy Philipps is a present not to be refused.

The Netflix series "Murderville," a kind of improv comedy game in which unprepared guest stars are dropped into a scripted mystery and have to work out whodunit, has fielded a Christmas episode, "Who Killed Santa Claus?" Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph are the celebrity deputies, drafted to help Will Arnett's Terry Seattle, a gruff, rumpled "senior homicide detective with a failed marriage and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis," to discover who punched a sharpened candy cane into the gut of the Santa (Sean Hayes, as quarterback Johnny Blaze) hired to entertain at the mayor's Christmas party. Bateman, in an elf costume, is made to drink from a saucer like a cat — "That's humiliating," says Seattle, who made him do it. The Christmas spirit is somehow celebrated even as it is continually undermined.