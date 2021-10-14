Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram bringing Mississippi blues to Napa

Listen to Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and you instantly know you’re hearing one of the most accomplished blues players of the 21st century.

The guitar is tone-perfect, the singing heartfelt, the lyrics meaningful.

Ingram, or “Kingfish,” as he’s known, can sound like the second coming of B.B. King on one song, the grandson of Buddy Guy on another.

In his quieter moments, he evokes Keb’ Mo’, but his sound is all his own. He’ll perform Thursday, Oct. 21, at Uptown Theatre in Napa.

Ingram’s voice has depth and power; he sounds like a man who has endured a lifetime of troubles and triumphs. Yet he’s just 22.

Ingram just released his second album, titled “662” for the area code in northern Mississippi where he’s from.

“In the blues, it’s best that you tell your whole story,” he said in a recent phone interview. “I was telling my story with the first record, but I felt like people needed to know what’s been happening with me in the last two years. I just really wanted to dig deep.”

Ingram grew up and lives in Clarksdale, Mississippi, known as ground zero for the blues, near the crossroads where, legend has it, guitarist Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil in a Faustian bargain to gain mastery of the blues.

On the title cut, Ingram sings: “There’s a sound oozing from the ground, and it cuts right through. You can only find it down here in the 662. … The Mississippi Delta, the birthplace of the blues, I was born smack dab in the 662.”

A prodigy who started making music when he was 5, Ingram took lessons at Clarksdale’s Delta Blues Museum, which offers music instruction for young people.

He was part of a student music group that opened a homecoming show for B.B. King in Indianola, Mississippi. That group also performed for Michelle Obama at the White House.

Later, Ingram played with another of his heroes, Buddy Guy, whom he respectfully calls “Mr. Guy.”

In 2019, Ingram released “Kingfish,” his debut album, which earned a Grammy nomination.

Bill Bowker, host of the Sunday night “Blues with Bowker” show on North Bay radio station KRSH, called Ingram a torchbearer for the new generation of blues players.

“From the first time I saw Kingfish play in Clarksdale at the age of 14, I truly felt that the future of the blues will be in good hands,” Bowker said. “And indeed it is.”

Rolling Stone called Ingram “one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince.”

That’s a wide range, which is just how Ingram wants it. He reveres traditional Delta blues, but his music incorporates elements of rock, fusion, R&B, even jazz.

“When people see that you’re doing something outside the box, you’re going to get some blowback, but all in all, people dig it,” Ingram said.

In “Another Life Goes By,” he laments the toll police shootings have taken, singing: “We got to stop the madness before another life goes by.”

Ingram said blues was “originally protest music” and he feels a responsibility to sing about injustice.

“That’s my blues today,” he said. “That’s the blues of my peers and me, and it’s mandatory that we put that in our music.”

“Another Life Goes By” was written before the George Floyd murder, Ingram said, adding, “It's kind of unfortunate that (the song) still seems viable today.”

Ingram grew up in a home infused by music. His uncles played guitar and bass; his late mother, Princess Pride, loved to sing. She was the cousin of groundbreaking Black country crooner Charley Pride.

In “Rock and Roll,” a heartrending song about his mother, Ingram sings: “She made a deal with the angels and they’ll never let go, so I could sell my soul to rock ’n’ roll.”

Ingram toured relentlessly for more than a year in support of his first album, until the pandemic shut down concert halls.

He’s thrilled to get back on the road and said he looks forward to playing in Napa and San Francisco.

“The stage is kind of like our art canvas,” he said. “We didn’t have our canvas for a year, so to get back out and cure the ills of the people with our music, it’s amazing.”

Michael Shapiro writes about the performing arts for The Press Democrat and other publications.