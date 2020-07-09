Classical festivals going virtual this summer

There are a handful of classical music summer festivals in the North Bay that are offering free, online concerts and behind-the-scenes education this summer. Here’s where to tune in:

Mendocino Music Festival

The Mendocino Music Festival and Maestro Allan Pollack will gather festival musicians and directors for four virtual events streaming on the website from July 11 to July 25.

Virtual Opening Night at 7:30 p.m. July 11 features a discussion with orchestra musicians, plus scenic footage of the big white tent on the Mendocino Headlands.

Violinist Lucia Micarelli, who first performed at the festival in 2018, is coming back at 7:30 p.m. July 16 for a virtual visit.

The-popular Big Band Night at 7:30 p.m. July 18 will include discussions with Pollack, singer Kim Nalley and the rhythm section of the band about jazz, pop and their lives in music.

Closing Night traditionally features a choral work, so the virtual version of the grand finale at 7:30 p.m. July 25 will bring together singers, conductors and a stage director to talk about the singer’s life and what it takes to put together an opera.

To register for free tickets: mendocinomusic.org

Festival Napa Valley

This international festival has created an uplifting Festival Now page of virtual programs and concerts, including a stirring, new performance of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.

It will stream a “one-night-only” virtual concert at 7 p.m. July 25 featuring festival favorites such as violinist Joshua Bell and soprano Larisa Martinez, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Cuban jazz pianist Aldo Lopez-Gavilan and his band.

To register: festivalnapavalley.org

Music in the Vineyards

Music in the Vineyards, a chamber music festival that takes place in August at various wineries all over the Napa Valley, will provide digital concerts this year free of charge.

Each event will begin with an introduction from the artistic directors followed by a performance at a winery venue.

The concert details have not been released yet. Check back at musicinthevineyards.org

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-4521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56