Cloverdale cancels Friday Night Live summer concert series

The annual Friday Night Live free outdoor concert series at Cloverdale Plaza has been canceled due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cloverdale Arts Alliance, which sponsors the program, announced earlier this summer that it would cancel the first half of this year’s series, scheduled to run May 29 through July 31.

This week, it canceled the remaining dates, scheduled for Aug. 7 through Sept. 4.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation and with the recent spike in cases within Sonoma County, it has become apparent that we will not be able to safely gather in large numbers at Friday Night Live this summer,” the Cloverdale Arts Alliance announced in a press release.

The group hopes to schedule live music and other arts programming from its Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery in the fall, and present Friday Night Live at the Plaza concerts in the summer of 2021.

“We also plan on announcing a series of live streaming virtual performances in the near future,” the alliance statement said.

Check for updates at cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

In other cancellations, the Sonoma Speed Festival, a motorsports, food and wine event, has been postponed until May of 2021.

