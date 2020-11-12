CMA Awards 2020: Best and worst moments

f you felt deeply uncomfortable watching the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night, you were far from alone.

After months of seeing award shows filmed remotely or outside, if you tuned into the CMAs on ABC, you saw a decent-sized group of people together. Indoors. And while some in the crowd wore masks, especially the ones seen behind co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the country stars (who were on camera the majority of the time) and their guests did not. Besides the fact that it was in a much smaller venue, it almost seemed like a show from the Before Times - except for the moment when McEntire coughed, and everyone froze for a second until she joked, "Not a good time to do that."

This had always been the plan: Last month, producers announced the CMAs would "mark the first time the biggest names in country music will come together - safely, all in one room - this year." They required everyone to get coronavirus tests beforehand, and small tables for each singer were spaced eight feet apart.

Still, seeing a mostly maskless audience for an indoor concert, during a global pandemic in which a single-day record of 145,000 coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, was unsettling for many viewers. Especially given that three country artists (Lee Brice, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Jenee Fleenor) had to drop out of the show because they tested positive, and two groups (Lady A and Rascal Flatts) canceled because of a positive test within their immediate family and band, respectively.

In response, the CMAs released a statement during the show: "We are following all protocols that have been put in place by the CDC as well as the creative unions to ensure we provide the safest environment possible. Before even stepping onto our footprint at MCC, every single person (including artists and their reps) was required to be tested. Just as with covid regulations at restaurants, all in attendance are required to wear a mask any time they leave their assigned seat. Staff and crew are also required to wear PPE at all times and, of course, practice social and physical distancing."

The country stars, on the other hand, were thrilled to be there, and gushed about how wonderful it was to be able to see each other in person, many for the first time since the pandemic started.

Here are some of the best and worst moments from the three-hour telecast, in which Maren Morris won three awards, the most of anyone, followed by Luke Combs with two. (A complete list of winners is below.)

BEST

- The Charley Pride moment

Jimmie Allen performed his first No. 1 song, "Best Shot," before he presented the show's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, given every few years to an influential artist. "I might never had a career in country music if it wasn't for a groundbreaking artist who took his best shot and made the best kind of history in our genre," Allen, one of the few Black singers currently played on country radio, said of Pride, a groundbreaking Black country artist who became a star in the 1960s.

The two collaborated for "Kiss An Angel Good Morning," which delighted the country singers such as Ashley McBryde, who swayed and sang along. Pride also took the stage for an acceptance speech, his hands visibly shaking: "You might not believe it, but I'm as nervous as I can be," he said, before thanking his fans and people who influenced his life in the music business.

- Eric Church's win

Church always plays it so cool under those sunglasses, but it's a pretty big deal to any artist to win entertainer of the year, the most prestigious prize during country music's biggest moment in the national spotlight. The singer appeared a little overwhelmed when he took the stage; it's his fourth nomination and first win in the category, triumphing over Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood.

"If there was ever a year not to win this award," Church said dryly; this prize is generally considered an award for touring, which clearly did not happen this year. "This award this year, at least for me, has been about the loss of this year: Loss of life, loss of playing shows, loss of freedom, loss of kids being in school. And you know what the win is? The win is, we all were here tonight together, as country music in person, live, not on Zoom."

The other stars cheered at this sentiment. Church made the show's first allusion to politics: "It's going to be music that brings us out of this," he said. "That is the one thing that is going to save the entire world. Politicians are about division. Music is about unity. And I promise you, it's going to take everybody in this room to unite."