Coachella and Stagecoach festivals announce 2022 dates

LOS ANGELES — The premier music festivals of Southern California, Coachella and Stagecoach, will at long last return in spring of 2022.

Promoter Goldenvoice announced dates for the much-anticipated return of shows to the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, after what will be two years of COVID-19-related closures and postponements. Coachella will take place on successive weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24; the country music festival Stagecoach will return April 29-May 1.

The 2021 edition of Coachella had been planned for April 9-11 and April 16-18, but it was canceled following public health orders from Riverside County. Headliners were to include Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott.

Goldenvoice did not announce 2022 lineups for Coachella or Stagecoach, though other nearby events such as Hard Summer (Aug. 31-July 1; Future, DJ Snake), BottleRock Napa Valley (Sept. 3-5; Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters) and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful (Sept. 17-19; Green Day, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala) have full slates of acts scheduled.

Other major outdoor local venues like the Hollywood Bowl and the Greek Theatre have announced rescheduled and newly booked shows for the summer and fall of 2021. The state’s June 15 reopening will remove most restrictions on outdoor events, but indoor venues and nightclubs still will have some regulations on crowds and protocols.

Coachella passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT Friday. Tickets purchased prior to the pandemic will be honored for 2022.