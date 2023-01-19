Singer-songwriters Evie Carey and Megan Burtt were aware of each other’s work and felt a sense of kinship long before they started working together.

“What is so funny about our musical circle is that we’ve known each other a super long time,” Carey said. “Then I moved to Colorado Springs from Boston six years ago.”

At that point, Burtt — living in the Denver area — was nearly a neighbor.

“Then we wrote a song (‘The Chain’) together in my kitchen in October 2021,” Carey continued. “When I made a record of it, Megan sang backup.”

And now they’re going on the road together. Their first eight-stop tour starts in Southern California and will lead them to a show in Guerneville this month.

They’ll each sing their own songs but also sit in on each other’s sets during their shows.

“Our music is different and distinct from each other,” Carey said. “Sometimes we speak to each other musically.”

Burtt, 36, considers Carey, 48, the master musician of the duo.

“Getting to tour with Evie is a lifelong dream for me. I have loved her music for so long,” Burtt said.

“It’s fun to tour with your friends,” Carey added. “I’m like the big sister.”

Each of them has collaborated with others before. Carey’s lullabies project with Sarah Sample won the award for best children’s album in the 2015 Independent Music Awards, and she was a featured vocalist along with Lisa Loeb on the 2020 Grammy-winning ensemble “All the Ladies.”

Burtt works with a band called Ginger Bomb featuring herself and some other redheads. She looks forward to singing with Carey on tour.

“I’ll get to sing harmony onstage to songs that I’d be singing under my breath from the audience,” Burtt said.

The two singers hope to share and blend their individual fan followings through their performances on tour.

“If people know Megan’s music and don’t know mine, this is a unique way to get to know each of us,” Carey said.

“Megan and I feel connected, because we like laughing a lot together,” she added. “Some of the songs work the darker part of life’s streets, but there’s a lot of storytelling. The audience can sit in the dark and feel their feelings.”

