Comedian Chelsea Bearce, a veteran of both the Los Angeles and New York City stand-up scene, will record her first comedy album Friday in Santa Rosa.

The 21-and-over show at Barrel Proof Lounge starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance and $20 at the door.

Known for her blend of observational and self-depreciating humor, Bearce has appeared on renowned stages like New York City’s Gotham Comedy Club and Caroline’s on Broadway, where she performed with “Saturday Night Live“ alum Darrel Hammond. Bearce has also studied sketch comedy and improvisation at the acclaimed Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

In addition to her sketch and stand-up comedy, Bearce is known online for her parody music videos, where she skewers pop songs with sarcastic wit.

Her most popular video, “Curvy” — which went viral upon its 2014 release — is a body-positivity parody of Lorde’s 2013 hit “Royals.” The video has been viewed more than 183,000 times.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O46GofUqpJ8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Now based in the East Bay, Bearce has been a regular performer at the Barrel Proof Lounge since it opened in March.

Recently, Bearce showed off her singing chops at the club during a May 27 fundraising birthday party for club owner Casey Williams, singing karaoke in addition to performing stand-up.

”Chelsea and I ended up doing almost half of ‘The Little Shop of Horror’ soundtrack,“ Williams said at the time.

Williams will host the album-recording show, which will also feature comedians Sydney Stigerts and Matt Walker.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/47QliqQ.